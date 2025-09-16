StanChart Warns of Significant Losses 

According to a cautionary statement published on the BSE, the losses – which are projected to be between P102m to P127m – were “mainly driven by a one-off transaction affecting credit impairment”

For the half-year ended 30 June 2025, Standard Chartered Bank Botswana has warned that it expects significant losses in its profit before tax (PBT) of between 40 and 50 percent lower than the P254 million reported in the same period in 2024.

In a cautionary statement published on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), the bank said the losses, which are projected to be between P102 million to P127 million, were “mainly driven by a one-off transaction affecting credit impairment”.

Under Section 5.4c of the BSE’s listing rules, issuers must publish a cautionary announcement if profit or loss for a reporting period is expected to differ by at least 10 percent from the corresponding period.

Standard Chartered said its results for the half-year ended 30 June 2025 will be released before 30 September. “The actual results may differ from those disclosed herein,” the statement added.

“Accordingly, shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until a full announcement is made.”

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana first opened in Francistown in 1897, becoming the country’s first commercial bank. Locally incorporated in 1975, the bank now has 25 percent of its shares listed on the BSE.

Today, the bank operates 11 branches and four express banking centres supported by a loan centre and a 24-hour client care centre.

