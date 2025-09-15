MPs Clash Over Bamangwato Rule

Nkange MP Motlhaleemang Moalosi is pushing for repeal of the Tribal Territory Act, but some MPs argue a constitutional review would be a better route to address inequalities in the Bamangwato-administered districts.

By SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Nkange Member of Parliament (MP) Motlhaleemang Moalosi is mobilizing MPs across party lines to support a Bill that seeks to repeal the Tribal Territory Act, citing longstanding inequalities in how tribes under the Bamangwato are treated.

The Gammangwato Tribal Territory (GTT) covers seven districts, among them Boteti East, Mmadinare, Bobirwa, and Shashe West. Historically, these districts have been under the jurisdiction of the Bamangwato, one of Botswana’s principal Tswana tribes. The central administration is based in Serowe, the traditional capital, where the paramount chief, Kgosi Ian Khama IV, resides.

Tribes Undermined by Bamangwato

Moalosi says districts under the Gammangwato Tribal Administration (GTA) are culturally independent but are still required to report to Serowe. He believes this arrangement undermines local leadership and perpetuates a system where the Bamangwato hold disproportionate influence over other tribes.

He further argued that all bogosi (chieftainship) disputes in his constituency are resolved in Serowe at GTA, which reinforces the perception that the Bamangwato are superior to other tribes. Even education issues in Tutume, he noted, are ultimately ratified in Serowe. One example of this, Moalosi said, was the organization of a traditional dance and football competition without consulting local MPs, an incident he believes typifies how his communities are being sidelined.

Bill Gains Local Backing

According to Moalosi, many MPs representing areas within the GTT share his concerns and support the proposed Bill. They feel marginalized by the centralized control exerted by the Bamangwato administration and advocate for greater autonomy for their respective districts.

“Imagine a decision that needs urgent attention being ratified in Serowe. This means it takes unnecessarily long because of the number of sub-land boards reporting there,” Moalosi explained. He noted that all sub-land boards in his region must report to the Ngwato Land Board in Serowe.

Equal Treatment or Division

Moalosi stressed that while tribal territories are constitutionally recognized, the current system fosters division.

“We are asking for equality. Our communities should not be sidelined under the Bamangwato administration,” he said.

Differing Views from Other MPs

Reached for comment, Boteti West MP Sam Digwa said he agreed with Moalosi’s proposed Bill but differed on the approach.

“I do not have any problem with the Bill he is proposing, but I feel the change could be effected through a comprehensive constitutional review because the tribal territories are supported by the constitution,” Digwa told The Botswana Gazette.

For his part, Tonota MP Gaefele Sedombo acknowledged that tribal territories negatively affect many constituencies under the Bamangwato system but argued for broader engagement.

“Maybe Moalosi is bringing the Bill because the people he represents are the ones most affected. In all honesty, there has to be consultation because we are talking about something recognized by the constitution,” added Sedombo.

Post Views: 334