Planting Conservation Early

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Environmental advocate and former Miss Earth Botswana Seneo Perry has added “children’s author” to her growing list of titles with her book The Little Girl Who Fell in Love with Elephants, now published on Amazon.com. Inspired by childhood trips into the bush with her father and hands-on conservation work, the book is a heartfelt tribute to Botswana’s elephants and landscapes.

“The book was born from my deepest passions: Botswana’s wild spaces, its elephants, and the stories that connect us to conservation,” Perry said, adding that volunteering with Elephant Havens Wildlife Foundation shaped the story’s emotional core.

WORDS THAT SHAPE AWARENESS

More than a bedtime story, the book intentionally introduces children to safari language as a gateway to environmental understanding. “Language shapes perception,” Perry explained. “I wanted children to learn words like herd and elephant handlers so they begin to understand how ecosystems function and why they matter.”

DREAMING WITH PURPOSE

At the centre of the story is a young girl whose love for elephants sparks dreams of who she might become. Perry believes this connection is powerful. “When children see someone like them caring deeply for wildlife, it inspires a bigger dream,” she said. “Your passions can shape your future and make a real impact… Children aren’t just reading; they’re building the foundation of conservation thinking and that’s one of the key reasons I wrote it.”

HOPEFUL CONSERVATION

Drawing from real-life rescue and rehabilitation work, the narrative balances honesty with hope. “I focused on emotions children already understand — wonder, friendship, curiosity,” Perry said, ensuring the message remains empowering rather than overwhelming.

CONVERSATIONS THAT CONTINUE

Perry hopes the book sparks dialogue beyond its pages. “I want children asking, ‘How can we help elephants?’ and ‘What can I do to make a difference?’” she said.

