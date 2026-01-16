The Table Is Set for Kazungula

From river junctions to borderlines, Between U & I is turning the long table into Botswana’s most stylish cultural moment. As 2026 kicks off, all eyes are on Kazungula where food, travel and identity are about to collide

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

If you weren’t in Maun for the traveling Long Table Experience, you felt it anyway. The videos, sunset shots, the “you had to be there” captions that flooded timelines and triggered instant FOMO. Somewhere between the boat cruise arrivals and plates landing like poetry, the Between U & I Long Table Experience quietly became that cultural moment that people are still referencing.

Now, it’s moving again. And this time, it’s headed somewhere symbolic.

WHY KAZUNGULA HITS DIFFERENT

Kazungula isn’t just another destination. It’s where borders, trade routes and waterways converge — Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Namibia in one breath. Taking the Long Table there turns a dining experience into a cultural statement.

Founder Uyapo Ketogetswe puts it plainly: “With Kazungula, we are leveraging its unique geographic position where borders, trade routes and waterways converge to create an experience that speaks to shared heritage and cross-border connection.”

In 2026, the Long Table is evolving from a beautiful idea into an intentional platform for destination storytelling. And youth culture is watching closely. Experiences are the new currency not just where you go, but what it means.

FROM DINNER TO DESTINATION

What made Maun special wasn’t just what was on the table, it was how guests got there. The journey mattered. The waiting mattered. The landscape mattered.

That philosophy is being doubled down on in Kazungula.

“The experience will extend beyond the table itself,” Ketogetswe explained to Time Out. “Incorporating journey, landscape and local collaboration to encourage longer stays, deeper engagement and repeat visitation.”

WHEN INGREDIENTS TELL STORIES

One of the most talked-about elements from Maun was how deeply local the menu felt without feeling predictable.

Waterlilies harvested from Maun’s waterways became tswii. Ngamiland bream starred in battered fish tacos. Lerotse ice cream, made from freshly prepared kgodu ya lerotse, closed the night. Meanwhile, global premium beer brand Stella Artois elevated the experience from arrival to final toast. As guests stepped into the riverside setting, they were welcomed with a refreshing Stella-based cocktail: the Stella Star Martini.

That approach isn’t changing.

“Our approach is built on place-based partnerships and sustainable local value creation,” said Ketogetswe. “Ingredients are sourced within the host region wherever possible, while menus reflect local food systems, seasonal availability and traditional knowledge.”

This is where the Long Table quietly flexes. It proves that luxury doesn’t have to be imported — it can be grown, harvested and cooked right here.

CULTURE, BUT MAKE IT SCALABLE

The move to Kazungula also signals growth carefully managed, intentionally paced.

Between U & I is formalising collaborations with farmers, creatives, artisans and service providers, while partnering with brands that align with craftsmanship and cultural respect. It’s how the experience remains aspirational without losing authenticity.

“The goal is balance,” Ketogetswe says. “Honouring what is deeply local, while introducing guests to something unexpected — ensuring every table feels familiar, yet entirely its own.”

THE NEXT SEAT

Scheduled for February 28, 2026, the Kazungula Long Table Experience is already being whispered about in travel circles and group chats. And if Maun taught us anything, it’s this: seats won’t stay open for long.

Because when food meets place, and place meets story, the table becomes more than a table. It becomes a moment.