The New Year’s Beauty Reset Brunch returns to Gaborone with a refined soft-luxury aesthetic and a powerful focus on confidence, clarity and intentional beauty

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Set against the elevated backdrop of the Game City Rooftop in Gaborone, the New Year’s Beauty Reset Brunch returns on 7 February 2026 with an atmosphere of quiet luxury, clarity and confidence. With a dress code of soft luxury shades of white and yellow, the event invites women to step into the new year polished, feminine and intentional.

FILLING A CRITICAL GAP

Hosted by influential beauty professional and content creator Jessica Molefe, the Beauty Reset Brunch was created in response to a missing link in Botswana’s women’s lifestyle space.

“One of the biggest gaps I identified was the disconnect between beautifully curated women’s events and the lack of practical, usable skills that women can take home and apply to their everyday lives,” Molefe told Time Out.

At the heart of the event is a live makeup and skin-preparation masterclass designed to equip women with confidence and competence. “It is not there for entertainment, it is there to equip women with the skills to confidently do their own makeup, understand their skin, and use beauty as a tool for self-expression and self-belief,” she explained.

REDEFINING BEAUTY FROM WITHIN

In an industry often criticised for surface-level standards, the Beauty Reset Brunch repositions beauty as something that begins internally. “Beauty is not just about products, it is about how a woman sees herself, how she values herself, and how confidently she occupies space,” Molefe said.

The experience blends practical education with identity-based conversations, resulting in what Molefe describes as “a mental and emotional shift; clarity, confidence and alignment.”

LUXURY WITH PURPOSE

For Molefe, luxury is intentional. “Luxury with purpose means creating an elevated experience that is still deeply meaningful. It is not about excess, it is about intention,” she said.

A CURATED LINE-UP

The brunch features an impressive line-up including leadership coach David Ini Grace, dermatologist Dr Eugene Hirschfeld of Sidilega Hospital, fitness expert Patlo Kgosidialwa of Snapback Fitness, with Bakes, Bakes, Bakes as MC.

Tickets are priced at P450, with limited seats available.