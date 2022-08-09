Plus 267 Empire and Bboy Luu are Winners of “A Re Bine Street Jive”

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

After embarking on a journey to unearth the best street dancers around the country, the youthful television dance project, “A Re Bine Street Jive,” crowned dancers Plus 267 Empire and Bboy Luu as winners of Season Two of the dance project over the weekend.

Hosted at Molapo Crossing Piazza, the finale of “A Re Bine Street Jive” attracted youths from all walks of life who witnessed dancers battling it out with street dance styles from Amapiano and Pantsula to Hip-Hop and many more.

“The turnout and reception have been amazing because young people are very passionate about the creative industry, especially dancing,” Associate Producer of “A Re Bine,” Eric Bobe, told Time Out. “They don’t get to express their talent as often as they would like to so we gave them a platform to express themselves.”

Winners in sync with theme

Winners in the Group Category, Plus 267 Empire, had choreography that told a story. Their dance moves and stage props told the importance of wearing face masks because COVID-19 is still a real threat. They bagged P30 000.

The Individual Winner, Bboy Luu, who is a versatile dancer, also tapped into the competition’s theme and walked away with P10 000.

Said Bobe: “Our 2020 theme is ‘Dance for Health’ as studies have shown that dance as an expressive art can be used to assist in healing childhood traumas, depression and other non-communicable diseases. Dance can also be used as a form of keeping fit and our winners incorporated the theme in their choreography beautifully.”

Annual affair

According to Bobe, the plan is to shoot the show every year to give the dance industry an annual stream of income, which is very much needed because dancers don’t have any opportunities to make a living out of their craft. The dance competition is currently playing on NOW TV on DStv Channel 290.

“Season Two should be aired in two to three months and we will start shooting Season Three in October, which will cover more places that we have not reached like Ghanzi and Maun,” he said.

Infographics

Auditions venues and turnout

Gaborone 100 dancers

Molepolole 25 dancers

Kanye 30 dancers

Francistown 60 dancers

Serowe 80 dancers