“This Noble Land” Watch Party slated for early August

The highly anticipated watch party for the experimental short film titled “This Noble Land” is slated for 6 August at Bull Sheep Studios at Commerce Park in Gaborone. Beginning at 6pm until late, the watch party will feature food and drink stalls, an exclusive Glotto AW’21 sample sale and an extra special set by Two Seater.

“Seats are limited and you will need to reserve your space. Pay what you can at the entrance,” said Tanlume Enyatseng, Banana Emoji Creative Director and film producer.

About the film

“This Noble Land narrative re-imagines a homonormative Botswana where queer bodies exist without prejudice. The film echoes themes of patriotism, homophobia, vulnerability and strength through five acts of concentrated motion between performance art, dance and surrealism.”

Said Enyatseng: “In continuing Banana Emoji’s aim to drive social commentary through art, This Noble Land further explores our interest in theatrical production through the translation of identity, political discourse and creation.”

“Whether it be through photography, design or filmmaking, we seek to always create new visual languages that encompass expressions that communicate the lived realities of the communities we work and live with.”

The film will also be shown in a series of curated screenings throughout the year to afford each audience a unique cinematic experience. The project was funded with UK aid from the UK government facilitated through Botswana’s human rights advocacy group, LEGABIBO. It was produced and creatively directed through additional funding from Banana Emoji’s social responsibility project, Banana Club.

Teamwork

The short film is the result of a staggering creative ecosystem. Written by Tanlume Enyatseng, directed by Theo Silitshena and styled by Mboko Basiami of Glotto. It also features music by human rights heavyweight Katlego Kat Kolanyane with cameos from upcoming LGBTQIA+ activists and creatives.