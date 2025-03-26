Podcasts and Content Creators Taking Over TV Screens

Eight of South Africa’s influential and disruptive podcasts and content creators are about to break the mould by bringing in the real, raw and energetic conversations straight to your TV screens

GAZETTE REPORTER

From April, the digital pioneers who have taken over streaming platforms and broken the internet will join forces with Mzansi Magic and Mzansi Wethu for an extraordinary collaboration.

“This is a revolution; a bold step into the future where linear television meets the gutsy, unfiltered world of digital storytelling,” said Shirley Adonisi, Director for M-Net’s local entertainment channels in a statement.

“These creators have redefined entertainment and now we’re welcoming them to shake up the traditional TV space and are excited to be at the forefront of this transformation.”

Fresh wave of energy

This groundbreaking shift brings a fresh wave of energy, giving the youth a platform that resonates with their interests. With this addition, the youth segment on these channels will be enhanced, offering programming that speaks directly to young viewers in their own language and addressing the topics that are of interest to them.

The podcasts will delve into a variety of topics such as celebrity gossip, awkward dating confessions, amapiano culture deep dives, raw prison stories and more. The weekly line-up has something for every viewer:

Mzansi Wethu (DStv Channel 163)

Piano Pulse. Hosted by Munaka, Thakgi and Sfiso, it explores various aspects of amapiano, including artist interviews, industry trends and cultural discussions. From Monday 7 April at 5.30pm.

PNC (People Need Comedy) with Mpho Popps. Hosted by Mpho Popps, Tsitsi Chiumya and Farieda Metsileng, PNC offers hilarious takes on life, culture and personal stories with comedy at the heart of every discussion. From Tuesday 8 April at 5.30pm.

Podcast and Chill with MacG. Hosted by Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho, Sol Phenduka, and the “Ghost Lady.” The show offers candid conversations on entertainment, pop culture and current events, often featuring celebrity interviews. From Wednesday 9 April at 5.30pm.

Against the Wall with Skeem GP. It’s all about unfiltered prison stories, resilience and survival, a journey towards rehabilitation, reintegration back into society, leadership and active citizenship. From Thursday 10 April at 5.30pm.

Open Chats. Hosted by Mthokozisi Methula and Sino, it features engaging discussions with guest speakers, offering diverse perspectives on contemporary topics like relationships, personal growth and societal issues. From Friday 11 April at 5.30m.

Spreading Humours. Hosted by Seemah, Yanda and Zille, the show offers candid discussions on social media trends, youth culture and current events, delivering engaging and humorous content for listeners. From Saturday 12 April at 8.30pm.

Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161)

Awkward Dates with Lasizwe. It offers a fresh and entertaining look at the awkward moments that arise during celebrity dates. Created and hosted by Lasizwe, the show blends humour with candid conversations. From Saturday 12 April at 9pm.

Joseph Dary: Exchanging Phones. Is best known for his “Switching Phones for 60 Seconds” segment where couples exchange and check each other’s phones, exploring relationships, loyalty and transparency in the digital age. From Saturday 12 April at 9.30pm.

Post Views: 95