Teboho Moloi Botswana Invasion Returns With Purpose

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Gospel music lovers are due for a spiritually uplifting experience on 5 April 2025 at Molapo Crossing Piazza where the third annual Teboho Moloi Botswana Invasion concert will unfold.

The highly-anticipated event boasts a stellar lineup of both seasoned and emerging gospel artists, promising a night of worship, celebration and purpose.

With Teboho Moloi, Dumi Mkokstad, Mmatema, Sbu Noah, Omega Khunou, Lebo Sekgobela, Sello Malete, Phempheretlhe, Johnson Pheto, Ounah, Sesame, and Obakeng Sengwaketse set to grace the stage, this year’s edition is expected to be bigger and more impactful than ever.

According to event organiser Gosego Lekoko, the concert has grown significantly since its inception. “We have expanded, seeing by the number of artists participating,” she shared in an interview. “We have also enhanced the technical production of the event.”

With each passing year, the show continues to elevate the standards of gospel concerts in Botswana, drawing attention not only for its impressive lineup but also for its commitment to quality performance.

One of the defining elements of the Teboho Moloi Botswana Invasion is its dedication to uplifting local talent. Lekoko emphasised that, they make it a point to introduce upcoming artists to the stage each year.

Emerging artists in the mix

“The idea is to allow them to share the platform and network with experienced and well-established gospel artists,” she said. “We also ensure that our lineup includes musicians who sing gospel hymns (difela) that Batswana grew up singing in their churches.”

This approach not only preserves the country’s rich gospel heritage but also nurtures the next generation of gospel musicians.

Beyond the music, this year’s concert carries a powerful message of a prayer and call for solidarity against Gender-Based Violence (GBV). “We don’t see this as just a festival but rather a prayer against this monster that our country is battling with,” Lekoko stated.

Solidarity against GBV

By using gospel music as a tool for advocacy, the event aims to rally people to confront one of the most pressing social issues in Botswana.

But organising a gospel concert of this magnitude comes with its challenges, sponsorship being the biggest hurdle. “Putting up an event in Botswana is costly, and we hope to attract sponsors in the future,” said Lekoko.

“Despite the financial struggles, the team remains steadfast in their mission. Their perseverance has already yielded success, with local artists benefitting from the platform.

Cross-border collaboration

In an exciting development, one of Botswana’s gospel artists is currently in the studio working on a project with Teboho Moloi, showcasing the concert’s role in fostering cross-border collaboration.

For those eager to be part of this divine experience, tickets are available at P250 for standard access and P500 for VIP.