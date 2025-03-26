Stanbic Music And Lifestyle Fest Unveils Lineup

With a thrilling mix of international and local acts, innovative festival elements, and a strong cultural vision, the Stanbic Bank Music and Lifestyle Festival 2025 is set to be the highlight of Botswana’s entertainment calendar

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The most anticipated music and lifestyle event is back with an electrifying lineup that is set to deliver an unforgettable experience.

The Stanbic Bank Music and Lifestyle Festival, happening on 26 April 2025 at Royal Aria Grounds in Tlokweng, has officially unveiled its lineup that features a thrilling mix of international and local stars.

This year’s festival promises an explosion of talent with South African legends TKZee (Live Band), soulful sensation Mthunzi and the acclaimed Sun-El Musician as the international headliners.

A powerful local touch

Adding a powerful local touch, Han C & KTM Choir featuring Charma Gal & Banjo Mosele (Ensemble), Mpho Sebina, Lioness Ratang, Jembesoul and The Grow to Black Collective will take the stage alongside an electrifying DJ lineup that includes Mr O, Frostbite, Casper The DJ, Boogie Sid, Tefo Foxx, Ms Daisy, Teddy Is Not A DJ, Shaft People, Shawn Lee, and Soulman.

According to Stanbic Bank’s PR & Communication Manager, Ratang Motladiile, the lineup was meticulously crafted to strike a balance between international and local talent while offering a diverse and engaging experience.

“Our selection process considered several factors, including artist popularity, musical diversity, and the ability to create an unforgettable experience for revellers,” she said in an interview. “We also wanted to showcase a mix of established names and emerging artists to keep the festival fresh and exciting.”

Interactive zones

As the event draws near, preparations are in full swing, with new additions set to enhance the overall experience.

“We have introduced interactive zones, upgraded VIP experiences, and additional entertainment elements beyond the music,” Motladiile noted. “More details will be announced soon, and we encourage festivalgoers to stay tuned for updates.”

Beyond being a music festival, the Stanbic Bank Music and Lifestyle Festival is a milestone in Botswana’s cultural evolution.

Festival like no other

“As a bank invested in empowering communities and fostering innovation, we are proud to lead the way in creating an event that blends music, lifestyle and art,” Motladiile said previously. “This isn’t just a festival – it’s a platform for inspiration, connection and celebration.”

Attendees can look forward to a multi-sensory experience that goes beyond the beats, featuring art installations, culinary delights, and immersive cultural expressions.

This year’s edition promises to capture the vibrant essence of Botswana, making it a festival experience like no other.