Sesame Earns Prestigious Gospel Award Nomination

The Motswana gospel artist has been nominated for Vocalist of the Year at the Gospel Choice Music Awards in Atlanta, USA

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana’s gospel music scene has a new reason to celebrate in the nomination of Sesame Baingapi-Khofi for Vocalist of the Year at the Gospel Choice Music Awards in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

The awards ceremony is set for 9 June 2025, marking a significant milestone in Sesame’s career and a proud moment for Botswana’s gospel industry.

Well known as Sesame, the nomination of the dedicated worshipper and gospel artist is more than personal recognition but a major step for Botswana’s gospel music on the international stage.

Voting

“This nomination means a lot to me because it affirms my hard work and dedication,” she said in an interview. “It also gives me an opportunity to network and collaborate with gospel artists from various countries.”

With voting already open, fans and supporters can help Sesame bring the award home by visiting the Gospel Choice Music Awards website, selecting the Best Female Vocalist of the Year category and choosing Sesame (Botswana).

The voting lines close on 30 March 2025 after which the final stage will be determined at the awards ceremony.

Born in Thamaga on 14 October 1991, Sesame’s musical journey began with dikhwaere during her childhood. She first gained national recognition as a Top 18 finalist in Botswana’s popular talent show, My Star, in 2013. In 2014, Sesame dedicated her life to Jesus Christ, marking her transition into gospel music.

Rooted in faith

She released her debut album, Mohau, which resonated deeply with gospel audiences, in 2018. Two years later, she released her hit single “Merafe,” recorded live at Grand Aria in October 2020. Over the years, her music has not only uplifted souls but has also expanded her influence beyond Botswana, earning her recognition across South Africa and the United States.

With her nomination at the Gospel Choice Music Awards, Sesame is proving that Botswana’s gospel music has the potential to reach global audiences. As she prepares for the awards ceremony, she remains focused on her mission to spread the message of faith through music.