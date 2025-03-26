Vunani Awards Spotlight Role Of Sports In Fighting GBV 

This was the night during which 800-metre runner Oratile Nowe became Sportswoman of the Year, rising track athlete Sethunya Majama became Young Promising Athlete of the Year, while track and field Paralympian Gloria Majaga and golfer Maru Chokwe both received the CEO’s Special Award before Sensei Ofentse Bakwadi rounded off the awards as the HeForShe Champion

GAZETTE REPORTER

Sports and the arts are no longer just pastimes but essential drivers of the economy.

This was said by the Minister of Sports and Arts, Jacob Kelebeng, at the Vunani Annual Botswana Women Sports Awards in Gaborone over the weekend.

Minister Kelebeng emphasised that sports can also play a vital role in addressing societal challenges, particularly gender-based violence (GBV), which remains a pressing issue in Botswana and beyond.

Particularly psychologically

“As you all know, Botswana is faced with a huge monster called GBV that continues to destroy lives and families,” he said. “Reports indicate that there is sexual violence, harassment, and cyber abuse in sports, and this affects and destroys greatly, particularly psychologically.”

This year’s edition of the awards was themed Towards a Safer Playing Field, underscoring the role of sports in combating GBV.

Kelebeng commended the initiative, calling it “important, appropriate, and relevant” as it keeps stakeholders focused on prioritising conversations and action to stop GBV in sports and society at large.

Outstanding female athletes

The Vunani Annual Botswana Women Sports Awards recognise outstanding female athletes and sports stakeholders across various disciplines.

This year, 800-metre runner Oratile Nowe was named Sportswoman of the Year, prevailing over tennis star Ekua Youri and chess player Natalie Banda.

Rising track athlete Sethunya Majama won Young Promising Athlete of the Year, beating Malak Macheng of tennis and Maya Otimile of chess.

HeForShe

The event also honoured male allies who contribute to women’s sports. Karateka Ofentse Bakwadi was recognised as the HeForShe Champion, an award that celebrates men who support women’s participation in sports.

In other categories, basketball official Dorothy Okatch was named Umpire of the Year while the Team of the Year award went to Botswana’s kata team.

Table tennis administrator Tshegofatso Malepa became the Administrator of the Year while Boago Gabontshiwe became the Volunteer of the Year.

Platform for change

Two athletes received special recognition from the organisers: track and field athlete Paralympian Gloria Majaga and golfer Maru Chokwe both received the CEO’s Special Award.

Minister Kelebeng closed his remarks by stressing the need for continued efforts to use sports as a platform for change. “It is imperative that we utilise sports to spread the message and fight GBV,” he said.