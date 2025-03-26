Maintenance Continues As FNB Grand Prix Nears

It is a race against time that is not helping growing anxiety about whether the running track at the National Stadium will meet the rigorous standards required for World Athletics certification

GAZETTE REPORTER

With only a few weeks to 12 April when Botswana is scheduled to host the prestigious FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix and the National Stadium still undergoing major maintenance work that includes the running track, concerns are rising about completing in time and meeting the standards required for World Athletics certification.

This is the state of affairs as the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) and the Ministry of Sports and Arts explore means of protecting the National Stadium from damage during national events and celebrations.

Concerns have long been raised about the deterioration of the track, largely due to heavy machinery used during ceremonies like Independence Day and Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Day.

Damage to the track

Speaking at a press conference this week, Chief Executive Officer of BNSC, Tuelo Serufho, acknowledged the impact of these events on the condition of the track and said efforts are underway to mitigate the damage.

“The items usually used during some national events cause damage to the track but we are currently exploring ways to ensure that the facility, especially the track, is protected.”

The timing of the maintenance work is particularly sensitive in view of the prestigious FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix that Botswana is due to host at the National Stadium on 12 April.

The event, a key stop on the World Athletics Continental Tour, is expected to attract elite sprinters from across the globe.

Experts

Concerns have emerged that the track may not be ready in time; or worse, that it could fail World Athletics certification, which is required for it to be used for international competition.

“We cannot rule out the possibility that the track may fail certification,” Serufho admitted. “However, given what we have put in place, we do not believe it will fail.”

He added that experts have been engaged to oversee the maintenance process and ensure the track meets the required standards.

Only six days

The stadium is set to be officially handed over to organisers of the Golden Grand Prix on 6 April, leaving just six days for final preparations.

Beyond the immediate concerns, BNSC is also looking into long-term solutions, including the development of a warm-up track to align with World Athletics regulations.

Botswana does not have a dedicated warm-up facility, which is a requirement for hosting top-tier events such as the 2026 World Relays that the country is bidding for.

“It’s a discussion we are having …”

Serufho outlined two possible approaches: refurbishing the track at the University of Botswana Stadium or constructing a new facility on land allocated to Botswana Athletics Association (BAA).

“It’s a discussion we are having with the government,” he said. “Funds permitting, we could build a facility as a warm-up track for the World Relays.”

With the Grand Prix fast approaching, all eyes are on whether Botswana can deliver a world-class venue on schedule without compromising the stadium’s longevity.