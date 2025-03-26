Bowling Youth Team For International Debut 

Botswana Bowling Association’s Under 25 and Under 18 teams will compete in the 2025 Bowls South Africa U-25 & U-18 Championships from 29 March to 1st April

For the first time in history, Botswana will send youth teams to an international bowling tournament, marking a significant milestone for the sport in the country.

The Botswana Bowling Association (BBA) has confirmed that both Under 25 and Under 18 teams will compete in the 2025 Bowls South Africa U-25 & U-18 Championships, set to take place from 29 March to 1st April 2025.

The teams will arrive in Gaborone from different parts of the country today (Wednesday). Many of the players have been preparing individually with their clubs, while some have also participated in various tournaments throughout the year.

The Under 25 squad consists of Thabo Makopa, Kaone Maroku, Edwin Jr. Nyoka, Tshepho Maphane, and Mighty Morwaagole.

The Under-18 team, primarily composed of schoolchildren who have progressed through the Re Ba Bona Ha grassroots development programme, features Gabriel Maphane, Jordan Davids, Thabile Keorotse, Chantell Moemele, and Gideon Lereka.

According to BBA vice president, Marea Modutlwa, the tournament is not about setting performance targets but rather about giving young bowlers exposure to international competition.

“We want them to compete against players their age at the international level,” she said in a telephone interview.

“This will allow them to earn experience and make decisions for themselves. It is an opportunity for both players and coaches to gauge how they handle such an environment and pressure.”

BBA believes that this experience will be invaluable as it will not only help the players develop their skills but also provide insight into the level of competition in international bowling.

Modutlwa emphasised that the focus will be on the athletes following their coaches’ instructions and doing their best on the greens.

The inclusion of school-going players through the Re Ba Bona Ha initiative is a testament to BBA’s commitment to youth development.

The grassroots programme has been instrumental in introducing bowling to younger players, helping to expand the sport’s reach beyond traditional demographics.

Botswana’s participation in the 2025 Bowls South Africa U-25 & U-18 Championships represents a crucial step in the growth of lawn bowling in the country.

While results will be secondary to experience, the tournament will undoubtedly be a learning curve for the young bowlers as they take on their international counterparts.