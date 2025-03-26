Bakwadi Appointed 2nd Vice President of CKAF

The veteran karate administrator and Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) president was officially appointed to the continental body for a tenure commencing on 1st February 2025

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s karate community has received a significant boost in the appointment of Mpho Bakwadi as 2nd Vice President of the Commonwealth Karate Africa Federation (CKAF).

The veteran karate administrator and Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) president was officially appointed to the continental body for a tenure commencing on 1st February 2025.

Confirmed in a letter from CKAF, the appointment mandates Bakwadi to coordinate the activities of Commonwealth karate federations in the Southern African region, supporting the CKAF president in furthering the sport’s development.

Pivotal role

Bakwadi, who has played a pivotal role in the growth of karate in Botswana, expressed immense gratitude for the appointment, highlighting the opportunities it presents for the country’s karate landscape.

“I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with this role,” he said in an interview. “It is a testament to the work we have been doing in Botswana to develop karate at all levels.

“This appointment is not just about me; it is a recognition of Botswana’s potential in the sport. It means our athletes, coaches and administrators are being noticed at a higher level.”

Increased visibility

The appointment is expected to bring increased visibility and development opportunities for Botswana’s karate scene.

With Bakwadi in a leadership role at CKAF, Botswana is well-positioned to benefit from regional and international collaborations, including training programmes, competitions and athlete development initiatives.

“This role gives Botswana a seat at the table in key decision-making processes concerning karate in Africa,” he said. “It allows us to advocate for more resources, better training facilities and opportunities for our athletes to compete at an elite level.”

Strengthening relationships

Beyond advancing Botswana’s karate, Bakwadi emphasised the broader impact of his appointment on the Southern African region.

“We have incredible talent in this region, and my goal is to work closely with federations to ensure that we create pathways for our athletes to reach the highest levels of competition,” he noted.

“Strengthening relationships between Commonwealth karate federations will help improve the standards of the sport in our region.”

Bakwadi’s appointment comes at a crucial time when Botswana karate is making strides on the international stage.

The country has produced outstanding karatekas who have competed at the highest levels, and having a top administrator in CKAF further strengthens Botswana’s credibility in the sport.

Upward trajectory

Bakwadi’s experience as BOKA president and his extensive knowledge of the sport’s administration make him a key asset in CKAF’s vision of expanding the reach and impact of karate across the continent.

As part of his immediate responsibilities, he is expected to help shape policies that will drive the growth of karate within Africa’s member-states of the Commonwealth.

With Botswana karate continuing its upward trajectory, Bakwadi’s appointment represents a major milestone, reaffirming the country’s place as a rising force in the martial arts world.