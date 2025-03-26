Meet Ruth, Miss Botswana 2025

Her resilience and determination have earned the stunningly beautiful lass the responsibility of representing Botswana at the 73rd Miss World Competition

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Twenty-three-year-old Ruth Thomas of Masunga is the newly crowned Miss Botswana, winning the prestigious title in a grand African regal-themed ceremony at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC) over the weekend.

She triumphed over first runner-up Selwana Motsemeng and second runner-up Girly Kookilwe in a night filled with elegance, poise and purpose.

With her strikingly beautiful features and graceful stage presence, Ruth captivated the audience that had burst into chants of “Ruth! Ruth!” just before the final announcement of Miss Botswana 2025.

More than looks

The defining moment of the night came when she was asked: “As Miss Botswana, you will be expected to use your platform to drive positive change.

“What specific, measurable and achievable goals would you set for your reign, and how would you hold yourself accountable to achieving them?”

Responding with confidence, she seemed to be echoing the qualities of the biblical Ruth when she eloquently declared: “I want women to understand that we are more than what we look like.

Beauty with substance

“We are our intellect, our abilities, confidence, values, and principles. Outer beauty is good for greetings but inner beauty is good for sustainability. Women who are beautiful with substance bring impact.”

A beauty adviser by profession and a clothing and textiles graduate, Ruth has always been fascinated by what truly defines beauty. Her Miss Botswana journey was one of intention, practice and faith.

“Miss Botswana helped me find a sense of self-belief that I didn’t have before,” she said. “Through this competition, I have learned to own my story and witness that I am more than the challenges I have faced.”

Beyond the crown

During the Miss Botswana competition, Ruth made her mark as Top Model 2nd Runner-Up, but for her the greatest achievement was knowing that she was worthy of a chance to try.

Her resilience and determination have now earned her the responsibility of representing Botswana at the 73rd Miss World Competition.

Woman of impact

As she embarks on this new chapter, Ruth’s predecessor, Anicia Gaothusi, offered words of wisdom: “The road is going to be challenging but beautiful, and you need to show your resilience.”

With purpose in her heart and mind and the nation’s support behind her, Ruth is ready to take on the world not just as a beauty queen but as a woman of impact.