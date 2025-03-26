Star-Studded Lineup For Golden Grand Prix Confirmed

It is only a matter of weeks before the world’s most astral athletes descend on Gaborone where each will aim to make history by setting a new record. Staff Writer TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO reports

A stellar cast of track and field athletes, among them Olympic and world champions, has been confirmed for the 2025 Botswana Golden Grand Prix that will get underway in Gaborone on 12 April.

Among the headliners is Botswana’s own Letsile Tebogo, the reigning Olympic 200m champion who will face fierce competition from Canada’s Andre de Grasse and South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk.

Also set to compete is Kenyan sprint sensation Ferdinand Omanyala, one of the fastest men in the history of the 100m dash.

More names

According to the spokesman of the event, Calistus Kolantsho, the organisers are still in negotiations to add more top-tier athletes. “We have invited some of the world’s best and are working on increasing the number,” he said in an interview. “Pretty soon, we will share more names.”

The men’s 100m race is expected to be one of the most hotly contested events, featuring Omanyala, de Grasse and South Africa’s Akani Simbine, each of whom boasts personal bests of 9.80s or faster.

The 200m race will showcase Tebogo, de Grasse, van Niekerk, and Canada’s Jerome Blake.

Home soil

For the 400m, Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori and Leungo Scotch will compete on home soil while the men’s 800m will see Tshepiso Masalela take on Kenya’s Ferguson Rotich, Nicholas Kiplagat and Justice Kipkoech.

American athletes will also make their mark in the hurdles and field events. World relay champion Trevor Bassitt will feature in the men’s 400m hurdles while world indoor champion Marquis Dendy will compete in the long jump. Italy’s Leonardo Fabbri, the European shot put champion and world silver medalist, will also be in action.

The women’s lineup is equally star-studded. Marie-Josée Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast will headline the 100m race alongside two-time world indoor champion Nia Ali and former world champion Quanera Hayes of the United States.

The 800m race will feature Bahrain’s Nelly Jepkosgei, Kenya’s Sara Moraa and Ethiopia’s Nigist Getachew. Olympic silver medalist Ja-Ane van Dyk of South Africa will compete in the javelin while Dalilah Muhammad, the Olympic and two-time world champion in the 400-meter hurdles, will add further star power.

Kolantsho expressed confidence in the organisation of the event, noting that preparations are proceeding seamlessly.

Much agog

“The BNSC has been updating us on the track renovations and we are happy with the progress,” he said. “They have promised to hand over the track to us on the 6th of April, so we are looking forward to that.”

With ticket sales already underway, excitement is building among fans. “We have ongoing activations, and we’ve seen more people coming to buy tickets,” said Kolantsho. It is encouraging and shows that Batswana are much agog.”