PROTEA HOTEL INTRODUCES A FITNESS CENTRE

Track star Nigel Amos give the new gym a nod of approval

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

To encourage people to lead healthy lifestyles by exercising, Protea Hotel by Marriott Gaborone Masa Square last week launched their inhouse gym aptly styled Fitness Centre.

Seasoned hotelier and Chief Operations Officer of the hotel, Andrew Kamanga, said the gym was introduced after great lessons about the importance of fitness were learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is also Global Customer Appreciation week, so we couldn’t have chosen a better time to launch the gym,” Kamanga said. “Fitness is everything and I don’t think we have valued our lives and our health as much as we do now.”

New development

Protea Hotel by Marriott Gaborone Masa Square has never had a gym before. Instead, the gym space was rented out to Jack’s Gym in a winning deal for both parties as hotel guests could use the facility while the gym catered for its customers in the same space.

However, when COVID-19 hit, there was a huge demand for the gym lifestyle and Jack’s Gym moved its operations to a more commodious place at Molapo Crossing.

Said Kamanga: “We have been building this gym for the past two years and we finally have it. It is not a massive gym but it still does a good job of attaining a healthy lifestyle. We will keep adding on to give our customers what they need.”

The look

“We rebranded in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic and this is testimony to what the standard of the hotel will look like once we have refurbished the entire hotel.”

The gym is fully equipped with functional modern gym equipment. Track star Nigel Amos was present at the launch and gave the gym the thumbs up for variety with regard to equipment, including exercising machines.

“And I must add that the views from this space are spectacular,” Amos said.

The gym is right away open to hotel guests while public membership will be issued in time for New Year’s resolutions in 2023.