Punah to Mark 25 Years of Generating Jazz with Astral Concert Styled “Her Silver Jubilee”

Here’s a sampling of the stars at this not-to-miss-concert: Banjo Mosele, Socca Moruakgomo, Alfredo-Mos, Sereetsi and The Natives, Nono Siile, Shanti-Lo, Thabang Garogwe, Flick Band, Fela Persona, Women of Jazz Botswana, Bianca Gabasiane and Sopinda Senyonfere. Staff writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI has just been with the First Lady of Jazz

On 12 October 2024, the First Lady of Jazz, Punah Gabasiane, will mark a momentous milestone in her illustrious career with a concert styled “Her Silver Jubilee.”

Set to take place at The Joy City Park at Tsholofelo Park in Gaborone, the concert will celebrate Gabasiane’s 25-year journey in the music industry – a journey that has not only established her as a pioneering figure on Botswana’s jazz scene but has also cemented her legacy as a cultural icon.

The concept for “Her Silver Jubilee” is deeply personal and was inspired by Punah’s extraordinary journey and the legacy that she has built over the past quarter-century.

Evolution and longevity

“The milestone of a Silver Jubilee reflects not only a celebration of longevity but also the evolution of my artistry, resilience and contribution to our Botswana cultural landscape,” Punah told Time Out.

The concert will be a celebration of her achievements woven together with the rich tapestry of Botswana’s musical heritage.

The lineup for “Her Silver Jubilee” is a carefully curated selection of artists who have played significant roles in Punah’s musical journey, hence performances by astral figures from the Milky Way of Botswana’s musical and cultural universe.

A special place for each

The concert will feature Banjo Mosele, Socca Moruakgomo, Alfredo-Mos, Sereetsi and The Natives, Nono Siile, Shanti-Lo, Thabang Garogwe, Flick Band, Fela Persona, and Women of Jazz Botswana, Bianca Gabasiane and Sopinda Senyonfere.

Each of these artists holds a special place in Punah’s life, representing different chapters of her career. “These artists are not just performers but individuals who hold a special place in my musical journey,” she said, underscoring the deep connections she shares with her fellow musicians.

Fans attending “Her Silver Jubilee” can look forward to a night full of surprises. Punah has hinted at some exciting collaborations that will bring together legendary influences and contemporary sounds, creating a unique fusion that honours the past while celebrating the future of jazz.

Collaborations planned

“We have some exciting collaborations planned that will honour the past, celebrate the present and look forward to the future of jazz,” she teased.

In addition to these special performances, Punah is also working on new music, with fresh tracks set to be released before this year is out.

As Punah celebrates this remarkable milestone, her thoughts are also on the future – both her own and that of the next generation of jazz artists in Botswana.

“The future of my career is focused on continuing to release more and higher quality music, ensuring that Botswana jazz not only thrives locally but also resonates on a global scale,” she said.

Helping gifted tyros

Punah is determined to carry the essence of Botswana’s culture and sound to the world, showcasing the richness and diversity of the country’s music.

Beyond her own career, Punah is deeply committed to mentoring young talent, helping the gifted tyros through the challenges of the music industry and encouraging them to dream big.

“Sharing my expertise, not just about the craft but also the business side of music, is something that I am passionate about,” she said.

By providing guidance and support, Punah hopes to ensure that the legacy of Botswana jazz continues to grow and evolve, with the next generation rising to even greater heights.