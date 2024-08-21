Ululator Gets Global Recognition

Naledi Matshega of Ramotswa featured on global news channel Al Jazeera

Mini-documentary on her distinctive sound aired to 14 million subscribers on TV and YouTube

BONGANI MALUNGA

The unique sound of an ululator signifies the elation and collective jubilation of uniting families matrimonially during wedding and bogadi celebrations.

The high-pitched tongue wiggling sound is mastered by a distinguished few who use it as a traditional seal of approval that the joyful celebrations are ‘anointed.’

For Ramotswa native Naledi Matshega, this has offered a rewarding opportunity, for she has turned the skill into a career as she is often paid to provide the sonic celebratory element to wedding ceremonies around Botswana.

Global recognition

Matshega’s unique skill garnered the attention of global news channel Al Jazeera earlier this month. The global news channel dedicated a 12-minute long mini-documentary showcasing her skill to a worldwide audience as part of their African storytelling segment.

Titled “Sound of Ceremony: An Ululator in Botswana,” the mini-documentary was aired on television and posted on YouTube where the channel has over 14 million subscribers.

In the short documentary, the Al Jazeera film crew was on site in Botswana to witness Matshega put her skill to use. Donning her shawl and wiggling her tongue, she took the Al Jazeera team into her world, much to the news network’s delight as they covered every aspect of her journey.

Preparation routine

Directed by Karin Slater, the documentary first showcases her preparation routine, which includes full makeup and traditional attire, to present a professional look in order to blend in with everyone, including guests, and respect the theme.

She always ensures that she arrives hours earlier than everyone in order to get a feel of the venue and lead from the front with the families when the celebration begins.

“If there is a ceremony, I just throw on my shawl and go,” she explained to Al Jazeera. “When I arrive, they say the crazy lady is here. When you ululate, everybody enjoys themselves. It gives a sense of celebration.

How it began

“Growing up, I never saw people being hired to ululate. I would always see old ladies ululating at weddings and doing it just for the love. I get hired for weddings; people who don’t know anyone who can ululate might call me.”

“Growing up, I developed an interest in tradition. So I joined a traditional group. While singing with the group, a thought just came to me to try to ululate. Whenever I ululated, it sounded distinctive from anyone else.

“Ululating is a gift from the ancestors. My late mother could not ululate and (right now) nobody else at home can ululate. I got it from my grandmother. It is a gift and an inheritance of some sort.

A bit of money

“When I go out to ululate, it earns me a bit of money. There are many venues that I have enjoyed going to. There was the opening of the Three Dikgosi Monument whereby we were invited as Ditlhaka Traditional Group.

“The second event was the opening of the national museum. The third event was one held at the National Stadium. Those are events and venues where I really enjoyed ululating.

“I lead the procession with the aunties and uncles. I am supposed to lead because if I ululate from the middle, those who hired me can’t see me (ululating).

“You can’t just wake up and think you can do poetry. It’s usually a gift. It’s not taught, but since it’s not teachable, there’s not much I can say about it.”