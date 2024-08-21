Wilderness Mokete: A Haven for Safari Enthusiasts

From the breathtaking spectacle of thousands of buffalo stretching across a 5-kilometre expanse to rare sightings of a pangolin and predator hunts, this incredible biodiversity is perhaps why the camp was named “Mokete,” meaning “Feast” in Setswana. It embodies the abundance of wildlife and natural beauty that is unique to the place. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI was there

Nestled in the pristine wilderness of the Mababe Depression just beyond the eastern edge of the Okavango Delta, Wilderness Mokete is a new luxury tented camp that redefines the safari experience in Botswana.

Spanning over 50,000 hectares of private concession land, this extraordinary camp offers guests an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in the wild where every moment is a feast for the senses.

Upon arrival at Wilderness Mokete, guests are greeted by a design aesthetic that seamlessly blends the rustic charm of the African bush with contemporary elegance. The camp’s neutral, earthy tones mirror the surrounding landscape, while utilitarian furniture – an homage to classic safari campaigns – adds a touch of sophistication.

Striking contrast

The juxtaposition of white canvas and leather details creates a striking contrast that is softened by traditional safari elements like rope, grass and woven accents. This thoughtful design celebrates the best of both worlds: the raw beauty of nature and the refined elegance of modern luxury.

One of the camp’s most unique features is the retractable roof in the bedrooms, allowing guests to sleep under the stars to bring the majesty of the African night sky into their living quarters, if they are so inclined. This inspired design choice offers an intimate connection with nature, making every night at Mokete a truly unforgettable experience.

A wildlife wonderland

Mababe is a region of immense ecological significance characterised by its diverse habitats – grasslands, wetlands and mopane woodlands. These landscapes provide a sanctuary for a wide array of wildlife, making Wilderness Mokete a haven for safari enthusiasts.

During one early morning game drive when I was there recently, guests witnessed the breathtaking spectacle of thousands of buffalo stretching across a 5-kilometre expanse – the largest gathering of its kind in Africa.

The Mokete Pride, consisting of seven lions, was also spotted on the hunt, adding a thrilling element to the experience. At Elephant Paradise, a favourite watering hole, massive elephants gather, offering guests a close encounter with these gentle giants.

The elusive pangolin

Mokete has even invested in a sunken hide, allowing for a personalised and immersive viewing experience near the watering hole. One of the rarest and most exciting sightings at Mokete is the elusive pangolin, a creature that few are fortunate enough to see.

This incredible biodiversity is perhaps why the camp was named “Mokete,” meaning “Feast” in Setswana, as it truly embodies the abundance of wildlife and natural beauty that is unique to this part of the world.

Wilderness Mokete is more than just a luxury safari destination; it is a testament to the power of community and conservation. The camp works closely with the Mababe community, employing and training local residents to ensure that the benefits of tourism are shared.

Community and conservation

The camp’s owner, Cobus Calitz shared in an interview that during construction of the camp, people of the Mababe Village were involved, fostering a deep connection between the camp and the community.

In addition, Wilderness Mokete sets aside funds each year for corporate social responsibility initiatives, investing in the long-term sustainability of the region and the well-being of its people.

At Wilderness Mokete, sustainability is woven into the very fabric of the camp. In a bid to protect the pristine environment that surrounds it, the camp has made a conscious decision to eliminate use of plastic for serving water, opting instead for reusable, eco-friendly alternatives. The construction of the camp itself reflects a deep commitment to environmental stewardship, with every material chosen to ensure minimal impact on the delicate ecosystem.

Natural, locally-sourced materials replace harmful synthetics, creating a sanctuary that blends seamlessly with the landscape. Moreover, Mokete camp supports the local economy by sourcing fresh produce from local farmers. This holistic approach to sustainability not only preserves the beauty of Mababe but also nurtures the community that calls it home.

A safari unlike any other

Wilderness Mokete is not just a place to visit; it is an experience that stays with you long after you leave. From the awe-inspiring wildlife to the thoughtful design and strong community ties, every aspect of Mokete is crafted to offer guests a safari unlike any other. It is a celebration of nature, a feast for the senses, and a beacon of hope for the future of conservation in Botswana.