Wilderness is Forging the Future of Conservation Through Unwavering Partnerships

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

At a recent Wilderness Stakeholders Cocktail in Maun, the Chairman of the Wilderness Botswana Board, Kabelo Binns, took a moment to reflect on the intertwined themes of change, impact and progress – concepts that lie at the very core of Wilderness Botswana’s mission.

Binns highlighted the inevitable changes in both the natural world and the organisation, emphasising how Wilderness Botswana has adapted over the years while maintaining a steadfast commitment to conservation.

“Impact is the measure of our success,” he noted, underscoring the importance of creating a lasting, positive legacy through conservation efforts, community support and unforgettable guest experiences.

A powerful force for good

Group CEO of Wilderness, Keith Vincent, echoed these sentiments when he praised Botswana’s rich landscapes, vibrant wildlife and resilient communities as the inspiration behind the company’s global vision.

Vincent stressed that tourism – when done responsibly – can be a powerful force for good, protecting endangered species, supporting local economies, and ensuring that future generations can experience the wild places that we hold dear.

He also highlighted Wilderness Mokete’s recent accolade as a winner of the Architectural Digest’s Great Design Hotel Awards, a testament to the organisation’s dedication to excellence and sustainable growth.

“Nothing thrives in isolation”

Caretaker Managing Director Joe Matome drew a powerful analogy between the interconnectedness of nature and the importance of partnerships.

“Nothing thrives in isolation,” he said, pointing to the symbiotic relationships found in Botswana’s wilderness as a metaphor for the collaborative spirit that drives Wilderness’s conservation efforts.

Matome emphasised that the company’s greatest strength lies in its ability to work together with local communities, conservation organisations, and government bodies to protect wildlife, uplift communities and offer guests transformative experiences.

Global effort

As Wilderness Botswana continues to grow and evolve, the organisation remains focused on expanding its impact and deepening its partnerships.

With a goal to double the land under its protection by 2030, Wilderness is not only preserving Botswana’s wilderness but is also contributing to a global effort to conserve the world’s most iconic and untamed landscapes.

The Wilderness Maun Stakeholders Cocktail served as a powerful reminder of the collective impact that can be achieved through collaboration, dedication and a shared vision for a sustainable future.