BTA Seeks Strategic Partnerships to Elevate Int’l Tourneys

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) is making progress in enhancing the experience of hosting international tournaments, thanks to its strategic partnerships and sponsorships.

This view was articulated by BTA’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Tshepang Tlhankane, who emphasised the importance of collaboration in growing tennis in Botswana.

“BTA cannot do this alone without any assistance,” Tlhankane told Gazette in a telephone interview. “This is a call for help from the local business community and anyone willing to partner with us to grow the sport in our country.”

J30 Gaborone

BTA recently hosted the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors, J30 Gaborone, at the National Tennis Centre. The tournament attracted young talent from around the globe, including Japan, Australia, India, Britain and the Czech Republic.

Botswana was represented by 12 players in the main draw, a testament to the growing interest and talent within the nation.

Highlighting the tournament’s success, Tlhankane noted: “One of the most significant achievements was the performance of our local players.

“In the boys’ doubles, Seabo Saleshando, alongside his South African partner Kulani Shipalana, reached the quarterfinals.

Growing strength

“On the girls’ side, Botswana’s own Naledi Raguin and Chelsea Chakanyuka clinched the doubles title.”

He added that both Raguin and Chakanyuka also made impressive strides in the singles competition, with Raguin reaching the quarterfinals and Chakanyuka advancing to the semifinals.

Despite the challenging draw that many players faced, these achievements stood out as a testament to the growing strength of Botswana’s tennis talent.

“The competition was tough,” Tlhankane admitted. “But Naledi and Chelsea’s performances were particularly stellar, showing that our players are capable of competing at high levels.”

No negative feedback

He emphasised that the BTA has become adept at hosting such events, given their experience with similar tournaments in the past. “We didn’t encounter any significant problems during the J30 tournament,” he said.

“Everyone involved in the setup was happy. We’ve received no negative feedback, which indicates that we’re on the right path.”

He also pointed out that the courts were in excellent condition, having been resurfaced before last month’s Davis Cup. Such attention to detail is part of the BTA’s commitment to providing a top-tier environment for local and international players.

Home-grown talent

The strategic decision to host these international tournaments in Botswana is driven by a desire to give local players greater opportunities to compete against international talent without the prohibitive costs of travelling abroad.

“It is cheaper for us to have our players playing here at home,” Tlhankane explained. “Taking a team outside the country can be financially restrictive, limiting the number of players who can participate.”

BTA’s efforts to cultivate home-grown talent and expose them to international competition are crucial steps towards elevating the sport in Botswana.

However, Tlhankane was clear that continued success will require more than just internal effort – it will require the support and investment of local businesses and sponsors.

The wider community

BTA has now turned its focus to the ITF J60 tournament this week in which 14 Botswana players take to the courts, continuing the momentum from the J30 event.

The organisation remains optimistic about the future but says the need for strategic partnerships to sustain and grow these initiatives cannot be overemphasized.

“We are committed to making these tournaments as impactful as possible,” Tlhankane said. “But to truly elevate the sport in Botswana, we need the support of the wider community.”