Galaxy Get Rare Opportunity To Avenge First-Leg Defeat

Jwaneng giants lost 1-0 to African Stars in the first leg last weekend

Compliance issues mean African Stars cannot host Galaxy in Namibia

GAZETTE REPORTER

Jwaneng Galaxy will have a rare opportunity to avenge their 1-0 defeat by Namibian champions, African Stars Sporting Club (SB), when the two lock horns at the National Stadium in Gaborone again this weekend.

The second leg will be played at the same venue in a rare development because the Namibian side is not able to host a home game against the Botswana Premier League champions.

Numerous other clubs across the continent are not able to use their home grounds in the CAF Champions League due to compliance issues.

African Stars’ slender 1-0 advantage

This will give Galaxy a chance to avoid facing hostile spectators in an away game on their opponents’ turf. It is an opportunity for Galaxy to get back to the tie with the Namibian champs in familiar territory as the visitors currently hold a slender 1-0 advantage ahead of the second leg.

Galaxy lost their first leg encounter last weekend after failing to assert themselves on the match earlier on. A lapse in concentration in the fifth minute proved costly as Awillo Stephanus’ solitary goal from was enough to settle the encounter.

The goal came from a throw-in to an unmarked Paulus Aludhilu who ran forward with the ball on the touchline before curling a cross into the box.

He had just been spotted by rightback Thabang Malane, the recipient of the throw, who carefully controlled the ball on his chest before beating two markers to create space for himself.

Curling cross

The curling cross was met by Stephanus who headed it past Galaxy goalkeeper Goitseone Phoko. African Stars head coach Ronny Kanalelo afterwards praised his players for a great first half which set the tone for the rest of the match.

“We had a very good first half,” he said his post-match interview. “We were only let down by lapses in the final third but were otherwise well organised. We did not give them space to play, cutting out their switch play to try to get to their wingers.

“We minimised their game in such a way that they could only go through the central route. That was not their strong suit because we overcrowded key areas.”