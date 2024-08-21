BFA Approves Gunners-Young Stars Status Swap

Extension Gunners is back in the FNB Premiership after one season in the First Division

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Football Association has approved a status swap between newly-promoted Jwaneng Young Stars and First Division side Extension Gunners for the forthcoming 2024-2025 season.

Gunners successfully acquired the FNB Premiership (Premier League) status of the Jwaneng club some time ago and awaited the BFA’s ratification to seal the deal.

The BFA duly obliged last Monday when it announced that it had greenlighted the status swap.

Gunners return approved

This means Gunners will make a return to the Premier League after one season in the Debswana National First Division South. The club was relegated from Botswana’s top tier division in the 2022-2023 season.

The Chief Executive Officer of BFA, Mfolo Mfolo, released a statement confirming Gunners’ return.

“Reference is made to the above matter (Approval of Status Swap) and your request dated 28th June 2024 wherein you sought the approval of the association to recognise the agreement between Extension Gunners and Jwaneng Young Stars to swap status for the 2024-2025 football season,” it said.

Legal compliance met

“Specifically, you requested that Gunners swap with Jwaneng Young Stars such that you take up their space in the Botswana Premier League in terms of your agreement.

“Take note that the BFA Emergency Committee met on Thursday 8th August 2024 to consider if your request is in line with Article 20 of the Play Rules and Regulations.

“Upon satisfying itself with the compliance of the relevant article, it resolved to approve your request. In that regard, this serves as an official notification of the association’s approval of your agreement to swap your status.

A business decision

“You are therefore required to adhere to the terms of the agreement, including the pre-existing liabilities attached to your clubs.”

Jwaneng Young Stars has confirmed the swap in their official Facebook page.

“After an annual board meeting, the board made a business decision to swap statuses with Extension Gunners and return back to the First Division South,” it posted.

“We would like to thank our supporters, sponsors and stakeholders for all their support this past season. We hope for your support this new season as usual and promise to give you the best football that we are known for.”