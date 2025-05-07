ReCurate to Illuminate Botswana’s Artistic Voice

ReCurate returns to Johannesburg’s RMB Latitudes Art Fair with a powerful showcase of Botswana’s most compelling contemporary artists, offering a vibrant exploration of identity, transience and cultural heritage under the thematic curatorial concept Liminal Spaces

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana’s pioneering curatorial and consultancy agency, is poised to once again cast a bright light on the nation’s dynamic visual arts scene. From 23 to 25 May 2025, ReCurate will present a bold, thematic exhibition at the RMB Latitudes Art Fair in Johannesburg, which is one of Africa’s most prestigious contemporary art gatherings.

After its historic debut in 2024, ReCurate’s 2025 participation promises to be even more expansive, thought-provoking, and unapologetically Batswana.

Exploring the In-Between

“This year’s curatorial concept, Liminal Spaces, delves into the ‘in-between-ness’ of Botswana’s contemporary art landscape, a phase where artists are both emerging onto the global stage and defining their unique voice within the broader African context,” said head curator and founder of ReCurate, Renée Eisen-Khonat.

Through a rich tapestry of painting, photography, embroidery and mixed media, the exhibition explores identity, transience, and the ever-shifting journey of “being and becoming.”

Eight artists form the nucleus of ReCurate’s showcase: Naledi Maifala, Kutlo Mabua, Modisa Tim Motsumi, Neo Matome, and four women artists from the renowned Kuru Art Project, Ntcisa Kase, Bau Kaashe, Cgoma Simon, and Ncaotoe Thama.

A tour de force

From the tender, neo-impressionistic miniatures of Naledi Maifala, celebrating intimate moments of presence and connection, to the layered, introspective portraits of Kutlo Mabua that probe identity and healing through multimedia, each artist offers a window into personal and cultural narratives.

Francistown’s Modisa Tim Motsumi returns with his striking self-portraiture photography, interrogating visibility, hybridity and vulnerability of the black body in contemporary society.

Veteran artist Neo Matome brings a fresh collection of abstract acrylic paintings, inviting viewers into a meditative exploration of shared experiences, spiritual connection, and emotional landscapes through evocative colour and form.

San artefacts

Adding a distinctive cultural heartbeat, the Kuru Art Project’s female artists will showcase vibrant, specially-made embroideries depicting animals, birds and San artefacts with their signature spontaneous and colourful style.

Rooted in storytelling and ancestral knowledge of the Kalahari, these works blend ancient traditions with contemporary expression.

More than just an exhibition, ReCurate’s showcase is an invitation to experience the rich, layered voices shaping Botswana’s evolving art ecosystem. Art enthusiasts, collectors, curators and media are encouraged to visit the Rooftop pavilion at Shepstone Gardens during the fair to engage with these compelling narratives.

“Through Liminal Spaces, we aim to reflect who we are as we step confidently onto the world’s art stage as a collective of artists whose voices are diverse, authentic and unapologetically rooted in Botswana’s lived experiences,” Eisen-Khonat shared.

Post Views: 113