Call for Stronger Laws and Safe Spaces for GBV Survivors 

Enlightening conversations marked the Dorcus Oboetswe GBV Awareness Brunch at the Avani Gaborone Resort and Casino over the weekend when key stakeholders converged for a dialogue-driven gathering aimed at crafting collaborative solutions for safer communities.

In a panel discussion themed “Creating Conducive Spaces to Confront Toxic Notions of Masculinity,” the intersections of law, policy, faith, policing, and lived experience were examined for the national fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

Educator, consultant and researcher Maude Dikobe acknowledged that while Botswana is a signatory to numerous United Nations statutes and has a national gender policy, frameworks alone are inadequate.

The next generation

“We need to start thinking from within going back to the family and raising the next generation of young people who can produce an environment that is gender-based violence-free,” she said.

To that end, Dikobe underscored the need for a dedicated GBV law to bridge the gap between policy and protection. “We want a law that can protect people,” she said. “Victims are re-traumatised when they meet perpetrators out on bail. The policies we have on paper need to be turned into action.”

Human rights attorney and policy advocate, Njira Mbewe-Boatey, echoed the need for legal reform, noting significant gaps in current statutes. “We do have the Domestic Violence Act but it is not sufficient,” she pointed out. “Botswana should have a GBV Act by now, and I hope it is in the pipeline.”

Specialised GBV courts

Mbewe-Boatey called for establishment of specialised GBV courts to ensure swift but sensitive handling of cases. “Currently, GBV cases are heard alongside other criminal matters, which takes away the dignity and privacy of victims,” she said. “These matters drag on, and perpetrators get bail, returning to harm victims again.”

She urged stronger penalties, anonymous reporting mechanisms, offender registries for public awareness and access to legal representation. “We also need to educate children early on toxic norms in schools,” she added.

Churches urged to unite against GBV

Pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southern Africa, Roswitha Seabo, addressed the role of faith-based organisations. “As churches, we have to create safe spaces,” she said.

The Church and safe spaces

“There are scriptures used to discriminate against women, and it is our role to encourage people to speak up and not hide matters at home because we are hiding a ticking time bomb.”

Seabo advocated for unified church-led GBV programmes that transcend denominational lines. “Let it not be a denomination issue but the whole Christian community teaching with one voice,” she emphasised.

Senior police officer, Gaolatlhe Ngayaya, highlighted efforts of the Botswana Police Service to support survivors. “We do a lot, including gender mainstreaming training, customer-centric training, and a GBV toll-free helpline for anonymity,” she noted.

Police child-friendly centres

Ngayaya also pointed to existence of child-friendly centres nationwide that are designed to offer safe spaces for children to express themselves. “It’s a development we hope will work out,” she said.

GBV activist and survivor Chisola Ramosamo delivered a sobering reminder of the reality on the ground. “We don’t have such spaces in Botswana,” she said, speaking as one who has survived multiple assaults and experienced lack of institutional support.

“I went to the police and they said they couldn’t handle the issue. At the kgotla, we were told to solve the issue at home – the same home where I was assaulted.”

“We have a long way to go …”

Ramosamo’s testimony illustrated the urgent need for accessible and supportive environments for survivors. “We have a long way to go to create safe spaces,” she asserted. “We just have to be strong as victims and carry on with our lives.”

The Dorcus Oboetswe GBV Awareness Brunch emphasised that addressing GBV in Botswana demands a coordinated approach that strengthens legislation, transforms social norms, and amplifies survivor voices. The consensus of the stakeholders was as clear as daylight: the time for action is now.