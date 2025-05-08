Mophuting Vows Bold Action Against GBV

Assistant Minister of State President at Avani: “We will not wait for another name to trend, another protest to erupt, another daughter to disappear. We act now. We act boldly. And we act together”

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Brunch with Dorcus Oboetswe was the scene of stirring speeches and bold commitments and a dynamic cross-section of Botswana’s leaders, activists and survivors in a resolute stand against gender-based violence (GBV).

Framed under the spirit of advocacy, awareness and sustainable change, the event at Avani Gaborone Resort and Casino over the weekend underscored the national urgency to move from statistics to solutions.

The Assistant Minister of State President, Maipelo Mophuting, delivered an unflinching address, committing the Office of the President to keeping GBV firmly on the national agenda.

Inter-ministerial coordination

“We will ensure that economic empowerment opportunities reach survivors so they are not forced to return to abusers out of financial desperation,” she said.

Mophuting detailed an agenda that prioritises stronger inter-ministerial coordination, dedicated funding for shelters, improved survivor referral systems, and long-term psychosocial support.

“Behind every number is a face, a life (and) a story that should never have been cut short or silenced,” she asserted and quoted the sobering December 2024 statistics of 60 rapes, 19 murders and 13 cases of child defilement.

Comprehensive policy protection

Specially Elected Councillor in the Gaborone City Council, Dorcus Oboetswe, used the opportunity to unveil her newly formed eponymous foundation, positioning it as an umbrella organisation dedicated to advocacy against GBV. “When you wake up, there is a message that a man has killed a woman and even children,” she stated.

Oboetswe called for comprehensive policy protection for all, including men and children, and vowed to extend her advocacy to institutions like the Botswana Defence Force. “We need to stand up and stop the abuse,” she urged, signalling grassroots action and institutional engagement.

Violent assault

Transformational speaker Norah McAslin offered a deeply personal reflection on her own journey through adversity. “It is in my brokenness that I discovered my beauty,” she narrated as she recounted a painful season marked by divorce, severe depression and a violent assault that disfigured her face.

“Today I stand here as a victim of life and a testimony of God’s grace. If it wasn’t for that grace, I wouldn’t be standing today,” said McAslin, underscoring the importance of resilience and spiritual healing in recovering from trauma.

Samantha Bogopa of Avani reaffirmed the hospitality brand’s commitment to social advocacy. “We are proud to stand with the Dorcus Oboetswe Foundation in creating a safe, supportive and inspiring space where critical conversations can take place,” she said.

Private sector

Bogopa emphasised the role of the private sector in social change: “At Avani, we believe in being more than a hospitality brand. We are part of the social fabric of this country, and it is our responsibility to support initiatives that drive real change and uplift lives.”

The event closed on a collective call to action — a reminder that the fight against GBV demands courage, community and a relentless commitment to justice. Mophuting stated: “We will not wait for another name to trend, another protest to erupt, another daughter to disappear. We act now. We act boldly. And we act together.”