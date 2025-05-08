Ntsima Mum on Political Future

Surrounded by a storm in which the BPP wants him also relieved of his cabinet position, Tiroeaone Ntsima is playing his cards close to his chest about what his next may be

GAZETTE REPORTER

Former MP for Francistown East under the Botswana People’s Party (BPP), Tiroeaone Ntsima, remains tight-lipped about his political future following his expulsion from the party earlier this year.

A powerful man who previously served as Secretary General of the BPP and is now the Minister of Entrepreneurship in President Duma Boko’s cabinet, Ntsima was expelled for alleged misconduct alongside two BPP councillors in Francistown.

In late 2024, he was suspended for 45 days for his involvement in an unsanctioned WhatsApp group that allegedly discussed sensitive party matters and criticised BPP president, Motlatsi Molapisi.

Independent legislator

The party classified this as “ordinary misconduct” and a violation of internal protocols.

Ntsima was ultimately expelled after he reportedly failed to attend a disciplinary hearing. Since his expulsion, he has remained in Parliament as an independent legislator and has yet to disclose his next move.

There is growing speculation that Ntsima has applied for direct membership of the ruling Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) but he has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Upon being contacted by The Botswana Gazette, Ntsima declined to elaborate on intentions, saying only, “I’m not ready to talk about it.”

Considerable internal debate

His expulsion has triggered considerable debate within the BPP, which is now demanding that he be relieved of his ministerial post.

The party argues that the cabinet appointment was allocated to the BPP as part of the UDC coalition agreement and should therefore remain with the BPP.

Attempts to reach UDC spokesperson Moeti Mohwasa proved unsuccessful at the time of going to press as he did not answer phone calls or Gazette inquiries.