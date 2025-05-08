Boko Warns Businesses on Police Influence

Concerns about potential risks to the independence and impartiality of the police service have been raised since the initiative was launched by then president Mokgweetsi Masisi early last year

GAZETTE REPORTER

Businesses should not misuse the “Adopt-a-Police Station” initiative to gain control over police operations or influence law enforcement, President Duma Boko has said.

Officiating at the Botswana Police Service (BPS) Senior Officers Annual Conference yesterday (Tuesday), the President stated: “There are businesses that cannot progress if the crime rate is very high.

“To progress, the owners may have to privatise security, a development that comes at a high price. Therefore, if they invest in the police by resourcing them, their businesses will also benefit in terms of security.

Selfish gain

“This initiative is meant to strengthen the relationship between businesses and the police, not to hold the police at ransom or manipulate them for personal or business gain.”

He emphasised that the police must remain independent in carrying out their duties, saying any attempt by businesses to use their contributions to influence police operations will not be tolerated.

“The adoption of police stations should be a gesture of goodwill and support for law enforcement, not an attempt to capture or control them,” Boko added.

Proper oversight

He said proper oversight will be enforced to ensure that the programme is used responsibly and ethically. This is because the government is committed to ensuring that the public service remains free from undue influence, regardless of the financial support provided by private entities.

President Boko’s remarks come amid concerns that some businesses may attempt to use their financial support to use police stations as leverage.

Concerns about potential risks to the independence and impartiality of the police service have been raised since the initiative was launched early last year by then president Mokgweetsi Masisi.

68 of 82 adopted

The primary aim of the initiative is to foster partnerships between the police and the private sector to enhance police infrastructure and services.

Businesses across sectors – including banking, insurance, mining and agriculture – were encouraged to adopt police stations and commit to supporting their development.

So far, 68 of the country’s 82 police stations have been adopted.