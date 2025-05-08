BDP Top Brass Clash Over ‘Unknown’ P260K Party Debt

Should former spokesman of the Botswana Democratic Party, Banks Kentse, not obtain authoritative support for a supplier who provided the party with branded cups to be paid, the treasury is unlikely to release the funds because it knew nothing about the deal

GAZETTE REPORTER

A financial conflict has surfaced within the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) involving a supplier of the party’s 2024 election campaign material who is owed P260,000.

The issue is causing tensions within the leadership of the party because it could escalate to the courts within days.

Diamond Africa (Pty) Ltd, which supplied the BDP with 9,500 branded reusable cups for its 2024 election campaign, has issued a final demand of payment with a warning that it will file a lawsuit at the High Court if the matter is not resolved within seven working days.

The branded 500ml vinyl cups were delivered to the headquarters of the BDP in Gaborone, Tsholetsa House, after the original request for 350ml units was adjusted due to supply limitations – a change reportedly agreed upon by both parties at the time.

Please pay

Former party spokesman Banks Kentse, who played a prominent role during the campaign, has come out in support of the supplier’s claim. In a letter dated April 2025 addressed to the party’s treasury, Kentse urged settling the invoice.

“I am writing to you to make you aware of an outstanding amount totaling P260,000.00 for goods delivered to Tsholetsa House in 2024 during the election campaign … My recommendation would be that the amount be settled since the goods have already been delivered,” Kentse wrote.

However, the party’s deputy treasurer, Jagdish Shah, has rejected the request, arguing that the BDP treasury was not consulted about the procurement and only became aware of it months after the elections. “We did not know about that deal or the company,” Shah said in an interview.

“We only heard of it five months after the elections after I received a letter from Banks advising me to pay. I have advised him to discuss the matter with the relevant authorities, after which payment can be made, if cleared.”

According to Shah, veteran party treasurer, Satar Dada, is aware of the dispute but no resolution has been reached.

The disagreement highlights the growing cracks within the party’s leadership as it grapples with post-election financial strain.

Once buoyed by its close ties to state resources, the BDP now finds itself financially constrained, with senior officials acknowledging that it can no longer afford to bankroll key operations.

Asked whether he is running for a position on the party’s central committee, Shah said he is a candidate to become treasurer. “Mr Dada has left and one of us should remain,” he said.

Post Views: 73