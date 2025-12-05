(RE)FRAME: Art As Advocacy

A regional exhibition at Thapong uses photography to confront gender-based violence and amplify stories of courage and resilience during the 16 Days of Activism

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Stories of endurance and hope line the gallery walls at Thapong Visual Arts Centre in Gaborone, where the Embassy of Germany has brought a compelling photo exhibition titled “(RE)FRAME: Stories in Pursuit of Freedom from Gender-Based Violence.” Botswana is the second country to host this regional showcase after South Africa, aligning powerfully with the ongoing 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

At the heart of this exhibition is documentary photographer and filmmaker Yaseen J. Khan, whose camera work captures the human experience. Over 18 months, he travelled across six Southern African countries meeting survivors, activists and community leaders reshaping their environments to protect women and girls.

A LENS OF EMPATHY

Khan describes the project as a privilege and a deeply personal journey: “They trusted me to carry their truths in these images…portraits that speak of both struggle and hope.”

His photographs reveal moments of pain intertwined with resilience as communities challenge the systems that have long enabled violence.

A PARTNERSHIP FOR REGIONAL CHANGE

The exhibition forms part of the Partnerships for Prevention of GBV in Southern Africa (PfP) programme, implemented by GIZ on behalf of Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. The initiative strengthens local organisations, works with leaders to shift harmful norms, and pushes prevention to the forefront of national agendas across the region.

Germany’s commitment to gender equality was highlighted by Simone Goertz of the Embassy, who stressed collective responsibility in fighting GBV and supporting survivors.

She said: “GBV happens here, today, amongst us. It is our responsibility to make it visible, to protect women and girls. let us live up to human rights, let us bring progress to socio-economic development and let us play our part in proving what humanity can achieve at its best!”

The exhibition continues at Thapong until 3 December.