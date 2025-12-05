Art That Speaks From The Battlefield

An exhibition at the Botswana National Museum transformed remnants of war into sacred symbols, urging viewers to reflect, remember, and hope

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Embassy of Ukraine in Botswana unveiled Icons on Ammunition Boxes, a stirring exhibition that was on display at the Botswana National Museum’s Gallery. Opened on Monday 24 November 2025, and free to the public, the showcase called for unity and a collective yearning for peace — seen even in the white dress code of the launch event.

WEAPONS TRANSFORMED INTO PRAYERS

Sourced directly from the frontlines of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, the reclaimed wooden ammunition boxes once carried weapons of destruction. Today, they serve as canvases for contemporary sacred art created by Kyiv artists Sofiia Atlantova, Oleksandr and Herman Klymenko. The project transforms objects once used to hold lethal weapons into images of protection, remembrance, and spiritual resilience.

VR WINDOWS INTO REALITY

The opening also invited viewers to experience the war’s true weight through virtual reality. Using reconstructed imagery of Ukrainian cities before and after bombings, the VR experience provided a powerful visual narrative of destruction, loss, and enduring human resilience, serving as both testimony and remembrance.

AN APPEAL TO REMEMBER HUMANITY

Among dignitaries at the event was Archimandrite Prof. Cyril Hovorun, who reminded attendees that war’s deepest casualties are not just buildings — but human beings, especially children who endure unspeakable trauma.

“This exhibition invites us not only to witness the beauty of Ukrainian creativity, but also to remember what has been lost, what must be protected, and what the world must never ignore,” he said.

By painting traditional religious icons on the lids and fragments of ammunition crates, the artists create visual prayers for peace, transforming instruments of destruction into symbols of endurance. Each piece stands as a silent witness to the conflict – bridging the harsh realities of wartime materials with the centuries-old spiritual lineage of Ukrainian iconography.

SOLIDARITY BEYOND BORDERS

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Botswana Dr. Oleksiy Syvak, emphasised the profound symbolism of the exhibition: “This collection reminds us that even in times of great hardship, the human spirit seeks light. By transforming the remnants of war into sacred imagery, these artists reclaim dignity and hope.”