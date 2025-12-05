TNT Fest Ignites Festive Excitement

Tonota is gearing up for a show-stopping Christmas Eve celebration with the debut of TNT Fest, promising star-power and festive thrills

Tonota, just 20km from Francistown, is gearing up to launch its biggest festive attraction yet — the first-ever TNT Fest, set for 24 December 2025 at the Tonota FC Grounds.

Featuring heavyweight performers like South African producer Heavy-K, soulful singer Mthunzi, and gospel powerhouse Dr Winnie Mashaba, the festival aims to transform the usually quiet village into a buzzing holiday hotspot. Homegrown talents including DJ La-Timmy, Franco, Chokoma and S’fundo will also take centre stage.

SHOWCASING LOCAL TALENT

Event planners emphasise that booking local artists was a deliberate strategy to empower creatives from the area while spotlighting Tonota’s rising entertainment culture.

FESTIVE FUEL AND FULL LINEUP

Beyond major acts, a loaded roster of DJs and emerging artists will keep the energy high. The festival will also host festive add-ons like a dikhwaere showcase to amplify cultural flair.

TICKETS AND SUPPORT

Tickets are already on sale with tiered options ranging from Standard to Platinum. Early demand has boosted organisers’ optimism, supported by notable partners including Heineken, Hunters and The Voice Newspaper.

With strong logistics planning underway, Tonota’s TNT Fest is poised to become one of Botswana’s most exciting festive-season destinations.