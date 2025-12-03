Modipane Hosts High-Stakes Int’l Cross Country

The third edition of the Botswana International Cross Country promises thrilling competition as athletes chase World Athletics qualifying points

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Golden Door Sports Agency Botswana International Cross Country will take centre stage on 13 December at the Glody Dube International School and Sports Academy in Modipane, marking its debut as a World Athletics Cross Country Tour – Bronze event.

The cross country spokesperson Calistus Kolantsho said the elevation has significantly boosted competition levels. “This is the third edition of the event, and for the first time it will be hosted as a World Athletics bronze event,” he said in a telephone interview. “Athletes will now be able to collect ranking points to qualify for next year’s World Athletics Cross Country Championships in the USA. The stakes are high, and that’s why more countries have registered.”

International Field

A total of 164 athletes from Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, South Africa, Sudan and Zimbabwe have confirmed participation, making this the strongest field in the event’s short history. Kolantsho said the course is fully prepared: “In terms of set-up, the running course is complete. It’s ready to host.”

He acknowledged that the organisers were unable to secure a title sponsor this year, but noted the commitment of long-standing partners. “We didn’t manage to get any title sponsorships, but we have other partners who have been with us since the event’s inception,” he said.

Prize Money

The upgraded status comes with a competitive prize structure. In the 10km Senior Men and Senior Women categories, winners will earn USD 1,000, with USD 600 for second, USD 400 for third, USD 300 for fourth, USD 200 for fifth and USD 100 for sixth.

The Junior Men’s 8km and Junior Women’s 6km events each award USD 500 to the winner, followed by USD 300, USD 200, USD 150, USD 100 and USD 50.

For the Youth Boys’ 6km and Youth Girls’ 4km races, organisers will present medals and goodie bags, while the 8km mixed relay will conclude with a trophy presentation.

Guest of Honor

The meet will welcome Barnaba Kipyego Korir, Director of Youth Development at Athletics Kenya, Meet Director of the Kip-Keino Classic and First Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya. His presence underscores the event’s growing stature in the African athletics calendar.

Post Views: 149