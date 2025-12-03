BOTASH Boosts Chess Development Drive

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) successfully hosted the 2025 BOTASH Open Chess Championships from 28–30 November, thanks to a sponsorship from Botswana Ash (BOTASH).

The company supported the event to the tune of P90,000, marking a P3,000 increase from last year’s P87,000 contribution. The tournament continues to attract top talent, with Monnaatsheko Keletshabile emerging champion in the open section after scoring 6 points in seven rounds, while the women’s section was dominated by Woman International Master Onkemetse Francis, who secured 6.5 points.

Grassroots Growth Priority

The BOTASH Open remains one of the country’s most strategic and prestigious chess events, largely because it is among the few competitions backed by corporate funding. According to Botswana Chess Federation spokesperson Goitsemodimo Makgatle, the sponsorship plays a pivotal developmental role. “One of BOTASH’s key requirements is that 60 percent of the sponsorship goes directly into grassroots development, and that aligns perfectly with our long-term growth objectives,” she said.

Makgatle added that this investment not only enhances junior training pathways, but also helps the federation run targeted coaching clinics, broaden access in schools, and support rural development programmes. “The impact is tangible — more young players are entering competitive structures with confidence and proper guidance,” she noted.

Strengthening Sport Partnerships

The tournament also reinforces the federation’s collaboration with the corporate sector. Makgatle emphasised that such partnerships are essential for expanding the sport’s reach, improving tournament organisation standards, and creating sustainable pathways for elite performance. “Corporate involvement remains the backbone of chess growth in Botswana. BOTASH has shown that consistent support transforms athletes and communities,” she said.