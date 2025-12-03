PASSOBO Revives National Paralympic Games

After nearly a decade, Botswana hosts the National Paralympic Games in Jwaneng, with support from Debswana, the government, and local authorities. The event aims to uncover new talent for national development

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s Paralympic Association (PASSOBO) is set to host the National Paralympic Games from December 3 to 5 in Jwaneng, marking the return of the event after nearly a decade. The games had not been held regularly due to financial constraints, with the last edition reportedly in 2016.

Speaking in a telephone interview, PASSOBO president Tshepo Mafereka credited the revival to crucial community and corporate support. “Debswana is offering free accommodation with meals to all participants and providing access to facilities at no cost,” Mafereka said. He added that the government is contributing P1.3 million to the games, with Debswana’s assistance allowing the funds to cover miscellaneous expenses. The District Commissioner’s office is also supporting the event with additional logistical arrangements.

Community Support Vital

Mafereka emphasized that the combined support from public and private entities was instrumental in overcoming the financial hurdles that previously hindered the games.

Talent Discovery Focus

The National Paralympic Games serve as a key platform for uncovering new athletic talent. Mafereka noted that PASSOBO has relied heavily on local clubs to identify athletes, a system that has limited the association’s reach. “The games allow us to discover new talent to strengthen our teams,” he said, highlighting the importance of a broader talent pool for national development.

Financial Challenges Overcome

While financial difficulties had delayed the event for years, the partnership between government, corporate sponsors, and local authorities has made it possible to revive the games. “It’s been tough to host them due to financial woes,” Mafereka acknowledged, underscoring the persistent challenges that organizations face in promoting sports for athletes with disabilities.