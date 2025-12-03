Sponsorship Boost for Table Tennis Trio 

Three rising table tennis prospects secure developmental support after standout performances at the 2025 Jwaneng Open

GAZETTE REPORTER

The 2025 Jwaneng Open ( Table Tennis) which was held over the weekend concluded with a major uplift for Botswana’s junior table tennis prospects, after Just Table Tennis Director and South African elite athlete Luke Abrahams announced a developmental sponsorship for three young players.

The commitment—made moments after the tournament finals—underscored growing regional efforts to strengthen youth pathways in the sport.

The selected athletes are Reneilwe Lekorwe (13) of Smash Maniacs TTC, Boitlamo Nkele (13) of Bontleng/Ithuteng TT, and Carol David (12) of Bontleng/Ithuteng TTC. All three had impressed throughout the Jwaneng Open and in previous competitions, catching the attention of Abrahams and his team.

Development Package Unveiled

The sponsorship includes playing gear and branded apparel, support that the Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) says will significantly boost the players’ confidence and performance.

“Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not,” Abrahams said in a statement by BTTA. “These young players have shown tremendous promise, and we want to ensure they have the resources they need to rise to elite level.”

Still in the statement , BTTA lauded the initiative, calling it timely as the association intensifies grassroots development and prepares juniors for international competition. BTTA said the gesture “strengthens an already growing junior pipeline and affirms that our athletes are being recognised beyond our borders.”

Momentum for Growth

The Jwaneng Open has become a catalyst for emerging talent, offering both exposure and platforms for advancement.