DIKGOSI REJECT BOKO’S LIMITS CLAIM

Traditional leaders have pushed back against President Duma Boko’s attempt to narrow their constitutional mandate to customary law, insisting that Parliament cannot move ahead with key bills, especially those affecting tribal interests, without consulting the Ntlo ya Dikgosi

GAZETTE REPORTER

Dikgosi have firmly rejected President Duma Boko’s assertion that their advisory powers apply only to customary law, arguing that the Constitution requires the National Assembly to consult them on any bill that may alter constitutional provisions or affect tribal interests.

Boko Dismisses Their Objections

The clash follows Boko’s remarks in Parliament on Monday, where he brushed aside the Ntlo ya Dikgosi’s opposition to the Constitutional Court bill. Responding to Minister Onneetse Ramogapi, Boko maintained that the House of Chiefs has no mandate outside customary matters and the administration of their courts.

“Their powers are strictly advisory, and only on customary law. Anything beyond that is just talk, and we merely listen,” he said, adding that their position on the bill might have changed “had they been properly informed.”

Dikgosi Push Back

The comments prompted a strong response from the traditional leadership.

Chairperson of the Ntlo ya Dikgosi, Kgosi Malope II of Bangwaketse, countered that the institution is constitutionally empowered to advise on any matter of public interest brought before them. He said their mandate extends beyond custom because they serve as “guardians of the people” on issues that shape national governance.

Kgosi Lotlamoreng II of Barolong, a lawyer and former deputy chairperson, accused Boko of selectively interpreting the Constitution. He cited Section 85, which authorises the Ntlo ya Dikgosi to advise on any matter referred to it by the government or the National Assembly. He added that Parliament is barred from proceeding with any bill that would amend the Constitution or affect tribal interests without engaging the House of Chiefs.

Constitutional Scope

Lotlamoreng further emphasised that the Constitution allows the Ntlo ya Dikgosi to make representations to the President or send messages to the National Assembly on matters affecting tribes or traditional institutions, reinforcing their wider advisory authority.

“The People Have Been Left Behind”

He criticised Boko’s suggestion that the chiefs lacked information, saying it confirmed their concern that citizens are being marginalised. “He is exactly confirming our concerns that the people have been left behind. Why then does he want to proceed if he recognises the need and importance of consultation and education?” he asked.

Kgosi Mosadi Seboko of Balete declined to elaborate on Boko’s parliamentary remarks, saying only that “the Constitution is clear on the functions of the Ntlo ya Dikgosi and may be referred to for guidance.”