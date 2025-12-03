Rollers Struggle to Find Financial Lifeline

Township Rollers are facing severe financial challenges, with players unpaid for months. The interim committee is using the upcoming international break to seek sponsors and stabilize the club

GAZETTE REPORTER

Township Rollers’ interim committee says it hopes to use the upcoming international break to stabilize the club’s finances and attract new investors.

The committee assumed leadership in mid-October 2025, but the search for financial backers continues. According to club spokesperson Katokato Freeman, officials are targeting the break—set aside for the Zebras’ AFCON preparations—to engage potential sponsors.

“This international break gives us an opportunity to clean house and look for sponsors to rescue the team from its financial troubles,” Freeman said.

Players, however, have faced months without salaries. Sources close to the club say the last payments were made at the end of June 2025. “We are still confused when it comes to players’ salaries,” Freeman admitted. “When we assumed office mid-October, we were told that players were owed three months, but we keep receiving new information every day.”

Since taking office, the interim committee has been unable to pay players fully as well but has been providing allowances from gate takings to help them “make ends meet,” Freeman added. “It’s tough financially, but we are trying,” he said.

Despite the off-field challenges, the team maintained its competitive edge on the pitch, defeating Sua Flamingoes 5-1 in a weekend match in Gaborone.

Freeman said further updates would be provided during a press conference soon to be organized by the club.

Team Remains Hopeful

The interim committee remains committed to finding a path forward amid financial uncertainty. With the international break approaching, Rollers’ leadership sees a critical window to secure sponsors and stabilize the club’s future.