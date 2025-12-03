Where Is The Festive Song?

With the festive season already in full swing, fans are calling out local artists to deliver the seasonal anthem — but the studio silence tells a story of a tough creative year

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

As the festive spirit spreads across the country, music lovers are asking a pressing seasonal question: where is the song that will define the festive period?

A QUIET YEAR FOR HITS

Social media has turned up the volume on the concern, with fans directly calling out local artists to release something fresh to dance to. Multi-award-winning producer and sound engineer Kagiso “Fella on The Beat” Kenosi says the shortage of new festive releases didn’t happen by accident.

“In terms of break-out or newly released songs, we currently don’t have enough,” he admitted in an interview. “Most people in the creative space are disgruntled about the bad economy… most artists were not incentivised enough to carry on and produce.”

The economic slump appears to have drained both studio budgets and creative momentum and without incentives, December hits have become harder to manufacture.

FAMILIAR SONGS STILL CARRYING THE SEASON

Fella believes this year’s playlist will rely heavily on existing releases. He lists crowd favourites such as Chomi Yame by Chef Gustos ft. Thato Tladi, Ezra Neethings’ Merwalela and Ke Nnete, and Han C’s Pepetletsa and Chomiyaago featuring Wave Rhyder as some of the hits set to fuel celebrations. Han C has also hinted at new music — a possible late festive entry?

“People love songs they are familiar with and it is always advisable for artists to release early in the year around March,” he shared.

Topping charts and TikTok trends, Tafita by Spiza Valentino and Amantle Brown is already being hailed by fans as the unofficial Song of the Year.

THE PRESSURE TO DELIVER HITS

Responding to fans’ pleas, Vee Mampeezy recently dropped Shut Up & Dance, a release greeted with both cheers and criticism. “I felt the love… and at the same time the pressure,” he posted. “But by God’s grace, here it is.”