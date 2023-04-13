Rexx Mautle Is The Man Behind The Art

The self-taught artist is behind prominent murals around Gabs and is responsible for the stroke of genius in the customised illustrations on President Mokgweetsi and Neo Masisi’s customised BK Proctor sneakers. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

With his art recently spotted on the First Lady, Neo Masisi’s customised BK Proctor sneakers, self-taught visual artist Morekolodi Mautle – better-known as Rexx in art circles – continues to prove his mettle as a force to reckon with.

Prior to that, Rexx had been commissioned to work on what became a special gift of sneakers to President Mokgweetsi Masisi by the founder of the eponymous “Collections by BK Proctor,” musician Bakang Proctor.

An exciting feeling

“These opportunities come from some kind of referrals by other places or brands that I have worked with,” said Rexx in an interview. “Brands must be watching because if the artwork is satisfactory, they select whom to work with and end up with me. It’s an exciting feeling for me because I never imagined myself working with some of the brands I have worked with.”

Rexx was commissioned by BK Proctor to customise the Lady Masisi’s sneakers after he met Proctor at a trailblazing KBL event “Mo Ke Botswana” initiative at a press conference.

“We recently collaborated on a mural inside the store, in digital artworks and more,” said Rexx. “It is mostly commission-based.”

Creative genius

Rexx’s art also takes centre stage in prominent spaces around the city. The Mahalapye native is the creative genius behind the St Louis Lager murals which he painted under KBL’s “Mo Ke Botswana” campaign.

Among his other popular works are illustrations for the Glotto clothing label. “I did one of my first murals at Molapo Crossing in 2017,” he recalled. “I love it because it marked great things ahead in my art career.

“KBL’s St Louis collaboration where I painting some murals for them across the country is among the highlights of my career. And of course the BK Proctor art collaborations.”

Versatile

The 27-year-old artist describes himself as a versatile visual artist whose work is usually concept-based. He uses various mediums that include pencil, coloured pencils, acrylic paint, spray paint and digital artworks.

“The journey of my art began when I was young and there hasn’t been a time when I was not creating art,” Rex said. “I clearly realised I could draw as early as when I was 8-years old or so, sitting in the classroom drawing from a comic book.

“I drew some characters accurately and my classmates couldn’t believe it, though some disproved or were in denial. I have evolved since then because I knew people loved my drawings.”