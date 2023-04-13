What’s Trending And Coming Up on DStv

MultiChoice Botswana spills the tea at the annual content showcase

Staff Writer

For the second year in a row, MultiChoice Botswana hosted key stakeholders in an exciting take on showcasing DStv and Showmax content at the MultiChoice Content Showcase recently.

Held on the rooftop at H&G Advertising Agency in Gaborone, the showcase featured ‘The Real TV Critics of Botswana’ concept, which brings together well known social/pop-culture commentators, avid TV fans, influencers and media engaging in an authentic conversation around DStv and Showmax content.

“Content is king”

“The whole idea behind hosting this kind of showcase is that it allows us to understand our content from the eyes and hearts of the consumers,” said the Managing Director of MultiChoice Botswana, Stephanie Pillay.

“Content is king and the way we consume and receive content is ever-changing. It’s undeniable that the world of content has become incredibly diverse and complex. So what better way to showcase what content we have on offer than to do it with the people who know content best!”

The panel

The event was aptly facilitated by the vibrant Lorato Orapeleng, a leading media personality and an alumna of the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy. Joining her on stage were the likes of Marang Selolwane, Kedi “Lezozo” Molosiwa, Takudzwa “TKay” Chimwaza and Mduduzi “MduThaParty” Madzwamuse, who had the audience in stitches by their inputs and strong opinions on TV, the current state of local content and the future of television.

New shows

Titles such as Mzansi Magic’s Shaka iLembe, 1Magic’s Best Man Final Chapter, and BET’s Unstoppable Thabooty were revealed as some of the exclusive upcoming content that viewers can look forward to on DStv and Showmax.

The next few months will also see consumers experiencing more of The Beautiful Game – confirming MultiChoice’s position as the home of football on the African content. The season is building to a climax in several leading international leagues – the DStv Premiership, English Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, the Bundesliga, Copa del Rey and Ligue 1 – and football fans will be glued to DStv to see which clubs emerge with the silverware.

Downright fun

Besides football, sports fans can look forward to F1 racing, NBA, as well as UFC and WWE sports entertainment.

With school holidays approaching, kids can also look forward to a feast of educational, informative and downright fun entertainment. Parents can unleash the peanut gallery on their screens with total peace of mind, thanks to the easy parental-control functionality.

“We are proud of our latest content offering,” said Pillay. “The richness and diversity of our entertainment stems from our constant engagement and growing understanding of the communities and the economies where we operate.”