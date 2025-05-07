Rosen Joins Culinary Changemakers at UN Tourism Forum

Epicurean author Ednah Rosen recently represented the nation’s rich food heritage well in Arusha where she joined fellow culinary changemakers in a discussion of Women in Gastronomy at the 2nd UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Chef, food blogger and author of Taste of Botswana, Ednah Rosen, recently took her passion for Botswana’s rich culinary heritage to an international platform when she attended the 2nd UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Africa in Arusha, Tanzania.

The gathering provided a rare opportunity to connect with visionary industry leaders and passionate women who are shaping the future of gastronomy tourism across the continent. Speaking about her UN experience, Rosen reflected on the honour of participating in a panel discussion on Women in Gastronomy where conversations delved beyond recipes and restaurants.

Women in gastronomy

“Being surrounded by such passionate, talented African chefs and culinary changemakers was truly inspiring,” she told Time Out. “These are not just chefs but ambassadors of African food and drivers of gastronomy tourism development across the continent.”

Her remarks underscored a growing movement to elevate the role of women in preserving and promoting Africa’s diverse food cultures, turning traditional dishes into economic opportunities and cultural tools of diplomacy.

For Rosen, the forum was more than just an event but also a clarion call to action. She emphasised the forum’s focus on the urgent need to document Africa’s culinary heritage, integrate it into educational systems and leverage it for broader social impact.

Renewed purpose

“This is about job creation, capacity building, cultural preservation and achieving global visibility for African gastronomy,” she noted. By spotlighting food as both an economic driver and a cultural treasure, the forum positioned gastronomy tourism as a key pillar in Africa’s sustainable development agenda.

Returning home with renewed purpose, Rosen expressed her determination to continue championing Botswana’s unique food story. “I return home filled with purpose and determination to continue telling the story of our cuisine and to inspire others in my country to take pride in our food culture and share it with the world,” she said.

Her commitment aligns with a growing continental movement where chefs and food advocates are working collectively to ensure that African gastronomy claims its rightful place on the global stage. “Together, as a united culinary community, we are shaping a future where African gastronomy stands tall,” she affirmed.