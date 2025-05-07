Orange FA Cup Quarterfinals Fixtures Update 

GAZETTE REPORTER

The stage is set for an exciting weekend in Botswana football as the Orange FA Cup quarterfinals unfold across the country. On Saturday, May 10, three fixtures will be played simultaneously at 3 pm.

Defending champions Jwaneng Galaxy will host Sua Flamingoes at Galaxy Stadium, aiming to maintain their grip on the coveted trophy. Elsewhere, Taung Young Strikers welcome VTM FC to Tlokweng VDC Ground in what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter, while Security Systems take on Holy Ghost at Royal Aria Stadium in a battle of Premier League regulars.

The action continues on Sunday, May 11, when fan-favorites Mochudi Centre Chiefs face Matebele FC at Royal Aria Stadium, also kicking off at 3 pm. Chiefs, buoyed by strong community support, will be hoping to reach the semifinals for the first time in years.

With a blend of top-flight experience and emerging challengers, the tournament’s magic is alive and well.