Lelentle Letsididi’s Journey to the World Stage

At just 9 years old, she is preparing for the performance of a lifetime at the World Lyrical Dance Championships in Belfast, Northern Ireland

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

At just nine years old, Lelentle Letsididi is preparing for the performance of a lifetime—one that will take her nearly 10,000 kilometers from Botswana to the global stage of the World Lyrical Dance Championships in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Representing Team Botswana as a member of the renowned Bella-Rosa Ballet Academy , Lelentle is part of a generation of young dancers redefining what it means to dream big.

Her journey began in 2023, when she took her first ballet class. What started as a playful exploration quickly blossomed into a passionate commitment. “It was her curiosity and love for storytelling through movement that drew her to dance,” says her mother , Tsitsi Letsididi, in an interview. “Ballet was the foundation, but it didn’t take long before she gravitated toward lyrical, jazz, and acro styles.”

Global inspiration

Lelentle’s artistry isn’t confined to the studio. Like many dancers of her generation, she finds inspiration online. “She gets inspiration from Nia, Maddie, and Sophia on Dance Moms,” her mother explains. “Their hard work, style, and creativity on stage have greatly influenced her dance approach and continue to motivate her every day.”

Their influence can be seen in Lelentle’s choreography—where emotion, fluidity, and power converge. Her performances radiate a maturity beyond her years, a testament to the discipline and dedication behind her graceful movements.

Rigorous preparation

With the World Championships looming, preparation has taken on a more intense rhythm. “Preparing for competition is both a physical and mental challenge,” says Tsitsi. “Lelentle commits to long hours of rigorous practice, perfecting her technique and building physical strength. Equally important is her mental discipline and commitment to ensure that she delivers each performance confidently and passionately.”

Such focus is rare in someone so young, but Lelentle balances her time with the poise of a seasoned professional. Her daily routine is a blend of schoolwork, rehearsals, and other athletic pursuits—she also trains in gymnastics, swimming, and track and field.

Overcoming setbacks

As with any artistic journey, Lelentle’s has not been without challenges. “She’s had to deal with injuries, stage fright, forgotten moves, and the demands of long training sessions,” her mother admits. “But through hard work and commitment, she has turned those challenges into chances to grow.”

Perhaps her most significant milestone yet is her selection for the World Lyrical Dance Championships. “This achievement not only acknowledges her hard work,” Tsitsi reflects, “but also marks her emergence on an international stage.”

Bright future

Looking beyond Belfast, Lelentle’s dreams are as expansive as her imagination. “She wants to be a vet who also competes at the Olympics,” her mother says with a laugh. It’s a fitting aspiration for someone whose talents cross boundaries—artistic, athletic, and academic.

As she prepares to showcase her country and herself to the world, Lelentle remains grounded in what makes her unique. “She combines natural talent with strong mental strength,” her mother says. “Her performances show her passion and dedication.”

And she does it all while enjoying the carefree joys of childhood.