Babitseng Joins COSAFA Executive Committee

The appointment, made during a COSAFA Executive Committee meeting is pending formal ratification at the next COSAFA Ordinary General Assembly

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

In a significant milestone for Botswana football, Oabile Thola “Tariq” Babitseng, the president of the Botswana Football Association (BFA), has been officially co-opted into the Confederation of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) Executive Committee. The appointment, made during a COSAFA Executive Committee meeting held on April 17, 2025, is pending formal ratification at the next COSAFA Ordinary General Assembly.

The development is not only a personal achievement for Babitseng but also a defining moment for Botswana’s position in Southern African football.

Regional influence

“This co-option is both an honor and a responsibility,” Babitseng told The Botswana Gazette. “It reflects the confidence my peers in the region have in my leadership and vision for football.”

He said the appointment enhances Botswana’s visibility within COSAFA structures and strengthens the country’s voice in regional decision-making. “It provides a platform for us to advocate for initiatives that benefit our players, clubs, and technical development structures.”

Strategic growth

With his eyes set on regional reform, Babitseng intends to use his position to advocate for more inclusive growth. “My key objective is to ensure that smaller associations like Botswana receive equal opportunities for development,” he noted. “We need enhanced technical support, deeper investment in youth and women’s football, and a strong focus on good governance.”

Babitseng emphasized the importance of youth and grassroots football in building sustainable success. He pledged to champion increased funding and technical backing for community programs, school sports, and coaching education. “Our region must not lag behind in talent development,” he said.

COSAFA faces persistent challenges such as limited funding, uneven participation in competitions, and governance inconsistencies. Babitseng said his approach would be rooted in collaboration. “I will share best practices from Botswana and learn from others to strengthen institutional capacity and attract investment to the region,” he explained.

Local benefits

The BFA president also believes his appointment will yield direct benefits for Botswana’s football strategy. “It enhances our ability to build regional partnerships, exchange technical expertise, and attract support for our national development plans,” he said.

As the BFA continues its efforts to professionalize domestic football, Babitseng’s new role places Botswana at the heart of COSAFA’s transformation agenda.