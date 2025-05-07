Lekorwe Triumphs in South Africa

Botswana’s young star wins U13 crown at UMGTTA tournament

Rising table tennis star Reneilwe Lekorwe of Botswana has clinched the Under 13 Boys title at the 2025 UMGTTA U13 Tournament, marking a significant milestone for the young athlete and his country. The tournament, held in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa brought together top junior players from across the region, and Lekorwe delivered an outstanding performance throughout the competition.

In a thrilling final, Lekorwe overcame South Africa’s Milo Katz to secure the gold medal, with Katz taking home the silver. Lekorwe displayed poise, determination, and technical prowess, showcasing the depth of talent emerging from Botswana’s junior ranks.

Multi-category talent

Competing in the Under 15 category as well, Lekorwe reached the quarterfinals before being narrowly edged out by Ruan Scholtz in a high-tempo match that tested his endurance and skill. His ability to compete competitively in two age groups highlights his promising future in the sport.

Lekorwe was accompanied by his father and coach, Brown Sebokolodi, whose guidance and mentorship have been instrumental in his development. Their presence at the tournament underscored the importance of family support and dedicated coaching in nurturing young talent.

Pride for Botswana

In an official statement released recently the Botswana Table Tennis Association praised the young champion, noting: “Lekorwe’s success at the UMGTTA Tournament is a proud moment for Botswana’s table tennis community and a testament to the country’s growing presence on the international junior table tennis scene.”

As Botswana continues to build its reputation in global sport, Lekorwe’s victory serves as inspiration and a marker of what is possible with talent, training, and support.