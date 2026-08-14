Ruth’s World Stage Moment

Miss World Botswana 2026, Ruth Thomas has landed in Vietnam joining more than 120 queens for a month of culture, purpose and serious pageant action.

Beauty queen, Ruth Thomas has officially entered the global pageant arena.

Miss World Botswana 2026 is now in Vietnam after leaving Botswana this past weekend to represent the country at the 73rd Miss World Festival, running from 9 August to 5 September.

MORE THAN A CROWN

The month-long festival brings together queens from more than 120 countries for cultural activities, fast-track competitions, sisterhood and the Miss World “Beauty With A Purpose” programme, before the big finale on 5 September.

Ruth’s journey began with a warm send-off back home, where family, friends, pageant insiders, media and members of the public gathered to show their support. Miss Botswana 2026 Magdeline Modipane was also there, lending her support to the departing queen.

Now the glamour moves to Vietnam, with Ruth carrying more than a sash. She is representing Botswana’s culture, confidence and national pride on an international platform.

Batswana have been urged to get behind Ruth as she takes the flag to the world stage. The crown may be the prize, but the journey is the headline.