Maitisong Fest is Calling 

Maitisong Festival 2026 is less a comeback than a homecoming — three days of music, theatre, dance, storytelling and raw human connection designed to remind Gaborone why this stage still matters

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

There are places in a city that become more than buildings. Maitisong Theatre is one of them. Since 1987, its stage has absorbed songs, speeches, school concerts, dramatic exits, standing ovations and the restless energy of generations finding their creative voice. Now, as the theatre heads towards its 40th anniversary in 2027, Maitisong Festival 2026 is throwing the doors open again.

From August 21 to 23, the theatre at Maru-a-Pula School becomes a meeting point for artists, families, learners and audiences with one invitation at the centre of it all: In Concert.

THE STAGE IS YOURS

Festival coordinator Kgopiso Tibe said the theme stretches beyond music.

“Maitisong Festival 2026 is built around the idea of being In Concert. For us, this means more than music,” she said. “It speaks to artists, audiences, learners, families, partners and the wider community coming together in one shared rhythm.”

The weekend kicks off with For Tha Kulcha, bringing together Zeus, 267Shay and Mafitlhakgosi in a collision of hip-hop, indigenous dance, storytelling and high-energy performance. Zeus, who has spent years expanding Botswana hip-hop’s borders, promises a memorable opening night.

“I cannot wait to present what we have instore for Maitisong InConcert,” he said.

But this isn’t a music-only affair.

STORIES THAT STAY

Arts for Life Global Health brings to the festival Holding Stories and Tell Me a Story — performances built around real community stories, witnessed and transformed on stage.

Motherland Legends and BAOTA follow with Victoria’s Boys, while Ayanda closes the festival with Between These Walls, bringing her neo-soul, R&B and jazz sensibilities to the stage.

For Tibe, that gathering matters.

“A festival is an ecosystem,” she said. “Maitisong belongs to the community. This festival is theirs, and we cannot have it without them.”

And perhaps that is the real point. As Botswana’s cultural calendar keeps evolving, Maitisong is betting that the oldest magic still works: people in one room, artists on stage, and a story unfolding in real time.

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